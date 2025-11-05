High mortgage costs: For the first time in the US, the typical homebuyer is at least 40 years old

The median age of homebuyers rose to 40 for the first time in 2025. UNN reports this with reference to Realtor.

Real estate market researchers found that the typical first-time homebuyer in the US is 40 years old. According to statistics kept since 1981, this is a record high, linked to the problem of high housing costs. It has been recorded that many young families currently cannot afford to buy a home in the US.

Overall, the share of all home purchases made by first-time homebuyers in the United States fell to 21% this year.

Housing affordability remains a key challenge for first-time homebuyers, as home prices reach record highs and elevated mortgage rates increase the cost of buying.

Current housing affordability issues in the housing market affect everyone, but especially first-time homebuyers. The housing market lacks such buyers, as many entry-level homes stay on the market longer and receive more discounts, which prevents sellers of entry-level homes from making higher-level purchases. - explains Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner.

Among other statistics:

The highest share recorded since 1989 corresponds to the typical down payment for first-time homebuyers.

Unlike in previous years, first-time homebuyers most often used personal savings – almost 60% of such buyers were recorded.

26% of those who use financial assets for their down payment.

As the economist explains, first-time homebuyers must rely solely on their personal savings, as they do not have equity and real estate that they already own and can sell.

With a small down payment and mortgage rates still above 6%, many first-time homebuyers face a monthly payment they simply cannot afford, so many choose to remain renters for now. - explains Realtor.

