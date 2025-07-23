$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 15342 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 45135 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 61966 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 61838 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 55514 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 59373 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 47605 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 37857 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27179 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33164 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Herman Smetanin appointed acting CEO of "Ukroboronprom"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Supervisory Board of "Ukroboronprom" has appointed Herman Smetanin as acting Director General of the concern. This decision was made due to Oleg Hulyak's transfer to another position in the state defense industry.

Herman Smetanin appointed acting CEO of "Ukroboronprom"

The Supervisory Board of "Ukroboronprom" appointed Herman Smetanin as acting general director of the concern. This was reported by the press service of "Ukroboronprom", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made due to the transfer of the concern's general director, Oleh Huliak, to another position in the state defense industry.

This decision was made based on a professional assessment of Herman Smetanin as a specialist with deep experience in the defense industry, managerial competencies, and a strategic vision for the industry's development.

- stated in the message.

"Ukroboronprom" also announced an open and transparent competition for the position of general director of the concern.

"Herman Smetanin, like all applicants with relevant professional competencies, will have the right to participate in the competition on general terms. The selection of candidates and their preliminary assessment will be carried out by the Ukrainian representative office of the international company Odgers Berndtson, which specializes in recruiting top-level executives. Odgers Berndtson begins searching for candidates on July 28, 2025," "Ukroboronprom" reported.

For reference

Herman Smetanin was born on October 8, 1992, in Kharkiv. He received an engineering degree from the Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy and studied at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

Since 2021, he held leadership positions at Ukrainian defense enterprises: he headed the Kharkiv Armored Plant, and in 2023 he was appointed director of the Malyshev Plant.

In June 2023, Smetanin became the general director of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry".

On September 5, 2024, he headed the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Recall

On July 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Herman Smetanin would head "Ukroboronprom".

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

