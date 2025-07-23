Herman Smetanin appointed acting CEO of "Ukroboronprom"

The Supervisory Board of "Ukroboronprom" appointed Herman Smetanin as acting general director of the concern. This was reported by the press service of "Ukroboronprom", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the decision was made due to the transfer of the concern's general director, Oleh Huliak, to another position in the state defense industry.

This decision was made based on a professional assessment of Herman Smetanin as a specialist with deep experience in the defense industry, managerial competencies, and a strategic vision for the industry's development. - stated in the message.

"Ukroboronprom" also announced an open and transparent competition for the position of general director of the concern.

"Herman Smetanin, like all applicants with relevant professional competencies, will have the right to participate in the competition on general terms. The selection of candidates and their preliminary assessment will be carried out by the Ukrainian representative office of the international company Odgers Berndtson, which specializes in recruiting top-level executives. Odgers Berndtson begins searching for candidates on July 28, 2025," "Ukroboronprom" reported.

Money laundering by Ukroboronprom concern: case against former official of one of the state special exporters sent to court

For reference

Herman Smetanin was born on October 8, 1992, in Kharkiv. He received an engineering degree from the Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy and studied at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

Since 2021, he held leadership positions at Ukrainian defense enterprises: he headed the Kharkiv Armored Plant, and in 2023 he was appointed director of the Malyshev Plant.

In June 2023, Smetanin became the general director of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry".

On September 5, 2024, he headed the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Recall

On July 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Herman Smetanin would head "Ukroboronprom".

All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom