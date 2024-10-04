Helped to get a job at a state-owned enterprise for the sake of booking: two lawyers received suspicion

Law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to two lawyers who helped the men get a job at a state-owned enterprise for the sake of booking. Using their connections in the TCC and the VLC, they helped them to register for military service before employment. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation found that the suspects organized a scheme to evade military service by persons of military age by employing men at a state-owned enterprise that provides tasks of special state importance with access to state secrets.

In addition, using certain connections among officials of regional TCCs and JVs, VLCs, the suspects helped men to register for military service before employment, ensuring that their clients would not receive a call-up after passing a military medical examination.

The price of such services ranged from USD 10 to 12 thousand.

For example, one lawyer was detained while receiving a bribe of $5,500 in Kyiv. His accomplice was detained at the same time in Cherkasy region.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion, and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

Information on the involvement of TCC and state-owned enterprise officials in the scheme of obtaining reservations for persons liable for military service is being checked.

