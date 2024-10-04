Khmelnytsky region exposes head of MSEC and head of PFU regional office on illegal enrichment of millions of dollars

An official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytskyi region, were caught illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found in their possession. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, the official's son holds a senior position in the main department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky region.

Law enforcement officers conducted a number of searches in the offices and residences of officials as part of the criminal proceedings initiated against them for illegally issuing disability certificates to men trying to avoid military service.

The head of the MSEC was found to have $100,000 in her office, as well as a number of forged medical documents, lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses.

In addition, SBI officers found almost USD 5 million 244 thousand, EUR 300 thousand, more than UAH 5 million, branded jewelry and jewelry at the officials' home. Law enforcement officers found the money in the apartment in almost every corner - in wardrobes, drawers, niches. They also seized documents confirming the illegal activities of the officials and their money laundering through various business projects.

During the investigation, the official tried to get rid of some of the money by throwing two bags with half a million dollars out the window.

Law enforcement officers also found that the family of the top officials owns considerable wealth. Among other things, they own 30 properties in Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Kyiv, 9 luxury cars, corporate rights worth UAH 48 million, and a hotel and restaurant complex of almost 3,000 m2 in a park in Khmelnytskyi. Abroad, they own real estate in Austria, Spain, and Turkey. The family has also accumulated almost USD 2.3 million in foreign currency accounts.

According to the SBI, all these assets were not included in their annual declarations of persons authorized to perform state functions.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is ongoing. Investigators are identifying a number of other officials and family members who may be involved in these crimes.

The issue of serving suspicion notices to officials for fraud committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group, legalization of property obtained by criminal means by prior conspiracy on a large scale, declaration of false information and illicit enrichment (Article 190(5), Article 209(2), Article 366-2, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being resolved.

The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of all property.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.