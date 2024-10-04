Khmelnytsky region exposes head of MSEC and head of PFU regional office on illegal enrichment of millions of dollars

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34659 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135106 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141492 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138264 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170695 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139796 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139522 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86273 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107360 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109497 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198117 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187155 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139522 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139796 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145608 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137085 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154049 views
Actual
Khmelnytsky region exposes head of MSEC and head of PFU regional office on illegal enrichment of millions of dollars

Khmelnytsky region exposes head of MSEC and head of PFU regional office on illegal enrichment of millions of dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12553 views

The head of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office, were caught in the act of illicit enrichment. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash, real estate and other assets worth millions were found in their possession.

An official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytskyi region, were caught illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.  During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found in their possession. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports

Details

Reportedly, the official's son holds a senior position in the main department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky region.

Law enforcement officers conducted a number of searches in the offices and residences of officials as part of the criminal proceedings initiated against them for illegally issuing disability certificates to men trying to avoid military service.

The head of the MSEC was found to have $100,000 in her office, as well as a number of forged medical documents, lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses.

In addition, SBI officers found almost USD 5 million 244 thousand, EUR 300 thousand, more than UAH 5 million, branded jewelry and jewelry at the officials' home. Law enforcement officers found the money in the apartment in almost every corner - in wardrobes, drawers, niches. They also seized documents confirming the illegal activities of the officials and their money laundering through various business projects.

During the investigation, the official tried to get rid of some of the money by throwing two bags with half a million dollars out the window.

Law enforcement officers also found that the family of the top officials owns considerable wealth. Among other things, they own 30 properties in Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Kyiv, 9 luxury cars, corporate rights worth UAH 48 million, and a hotel and restaurant complex of almost 3,000 m2 in a park in Khmelnytskyi. Abroad, they own real estate in Austria, Spain, and Turkey. The family has also accumulated almost USD 2.3 million in foreign currency accounts.

According to the SBI, all these assets were not included in their annual declarations of persons authorized to perform state functions. 

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is ongoing. Investigators are identifying a number of other officials and family members who may be involved in these crimes.

The issue of serving suspicion notices to officials for fraud committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group, legalization of property obtained by criminal means by prior conspiracy on a large scale, declaration of false information and illicit enrichment (Article 190(5), Article 209(2), Article 366-2, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being resolved.

The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of all property.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising