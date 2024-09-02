Helicopter with Iranian president crashes due to thick fog

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed into a mountain due to weather conditions. This is stated in the final report on the plane crash, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Details

The document states that the helicopter crash that killed Raisi was caused by thick fog.

“The main reason for the helicopter crash was the difficult weather conditions in the region,” the report says.

As a result, the helicopter carrying Raisi and other high-ranking officials crashed into a mountain.

A previous report by the Iranian military, published in May of this year, stated that the investigation found no evidence of a crime or attack.

On May 19, a helicopter with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on board, returning from Azerbaijan, made a “hard landing.” For a long time, rescuers were searching for the crash site in the mountainous terrain.

