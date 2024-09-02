Helicopter with Iranian president crashes due to thick fog

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122133 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125526 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205185 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154858 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143796 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201785 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112519 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190087 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 8540 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 31378 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154666 views
Helicopter with Iranian president crashes due to thick fog

Helicopter with Iranian president crashes due to thick fog

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34322 views

The final report on the crash of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi points to dense fog as the main cause. The helicopter crashed into a mountain due to severe weather conditions in the region.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed into a mountain due to weather conditions. This is stated in the final report on the plane crash, Reuters writes, UNN reports .

Details

The document states that the helicopter crash that killed Raisi was caused by thick fog.

“The main reason for the helicopter crash was the difficult weather conditions in the region,” the report says.

As a result, the helicopter carrying Raisi and other high-ranking officials crashed into a mountain.

A previous report by the Iranian military, published in May of this year, stated that the investigation found no evidence of a crime or attack.

On May 19, a helicopter with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on board, returning from Azerbaijan, made a “hard landing.” For a long time, rescuers were searching for the crash site in the mountainous terrain.

Iran is ready to resume talks with the US on its nuclear program28.08.24, 15:23 • 13060 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

