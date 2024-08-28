Iran is ready to resume talks with the US on its nuclear program

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced to the government that he is ready to resume negotiations with the United States on the Iranian nuclear program. This was reported by AR, UNN.

Details

As Khamenei explained, "nothing prevents Iran from communicating with the ‘enemy’.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks set clear red lines for any negotiations that might take place under the government of reformist President Massoud Peseshkian and renewed his warning that Washington should not be trusted.

This does not mean that we cannot interact with the same enemy in certain situations. There's nothing wrong with that, but don't pin your hopes on them - Khamenei said.

According to the newspaper, Khamenei occasionally called for negotiations with Washington, but abandoned them after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.

In recent years, Iran and the United States have held indirect talks through the mediation of Oman and Qatar, two of the United States' Middle Eastern partners. Khamenei's statement came a day after the Qatari prime minister visited the country.

Addendum

The U.S. State Department said it would judge Iran's leadership by their actions, not their words.

We have long said that we ultimately see diplomacy as the best way to reach an effective, sustainable solution to Iran's nuclear program. However, we are far from that now, given Iran's escalation in all areas, including its nuclear escalation and refusal to cooperate with the IAEA - the US State Department said in a statement.

In addition, Washington emphasized that noted that if Iran wants to demonstrate seriousness or a new approach, it must "halt nuclear escalation and begin meaningful cooperation with the IAEA.

Recall

Two senior U.S. administration officials told the AP that Iran is increasingly talking about building a nuclear bomb and has made progress in developing a key aspect of such a weapon.