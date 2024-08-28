Iran is ready to resume talks with the US on its nuclear program

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122839 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157939 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202738 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105162 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 80340 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 53792 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101713 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 90204 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 37687 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217552 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205441 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 16273 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 35958 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151145 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155145 views
Actual
Iran is ready to resume talks with the US on its nuclear program

Iran is ready to resume talks with the US on its nuclear program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13061 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei says he is ready to resume talks with the United States on its nuclear program. The US calls on Iran to stop nuclear escalation and cooperate with the IAEA.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced to the government that he is ready to resume negotiations with the United States on the Iranian nuclear program. This was reported by AR, UNN.

Details

As Khamenei explained, "nothing prevents Iran from communicating with the ‘enemy’.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks set clear red lines for any negotiations that might take place under the government of reformist President Massoud Peseshkian and renewed his warning that Washington should not be trusted.

This does not mean that we cannot interact with the same enemy in certain situations. There's nothing wrong with that, but don't pin your hopes on them

- Khamenei said.

According to the newspaper, Khamenei occasionally called for negotiations with Washington, but abandoned them after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.

In recent years, Iran and the United States have held indirect talks through the mediation of Oman and Qatar, two of the United States' Middle Eastern partners. Khamenei's statement came a day after the Qatari prime minister visited the country.  

Foreign Affairs: Trump's victory could lead to a new nuclear arms race31.07.24, 06:48 • 118315 views

Addendum

The U.S. State Department said it would judge Iran's leadership by their actions, not their words.

We have long said that we ultimately see diplomacy as the best way to reach an effective, sustainable solution to Iran's nuclear program. However, we are far from that now, given Iran's escalation in all areas, including its nuclear escalation and refusal to cooperate with the IAEA

- the US State Department said in a statement.

In addition, Washington emphasized that noted that if Iran wants to demonstrate seriousness or a new approach, it must "halt nuclear escalation and begin meaningful cooperation with the IAEA.

Recall

Two senior U.S. administration officials told the AP that Iran is increasingly talking about building a nuclear bomb and has made progress in developing a key aspect of such a weapon.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising