Heavy rains flood the UAE again, thunderstorms cause disruptions at Dubai airport

Flights at Dubai Airport have been interrupted due to rain that hit the UAE 2 weeks after the heaviest rainfall in history. UNN writes about this with reference to Times Of India.

Details

The United Arab Emirates is currently facing extreme weather conditions, which has led to the announcement of an orange alert level. Intense showers and thunderstorms are observed throughout the country. According to the National Center for Meteorology, in some areas, more than 50 millimeters of rain fell by 8:00 am.

As a result of weather-related disruptions, five flights were diverted from Dubai Airport and 13 were canceled.

The authorities have ordered residents to stay at home, and the public and private sectors are working remotely. Educational institutions have switched to distance learning. In addition, parks and beaches, as well as public recreation areas, have been temporarily closed.

The National Center for Meteorology advised residents to be careful. "Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution and be vigilant and attentive to ensure the safety of all road users," the report recommends.

Recall

In April, severe thunderstorms over several hours brought the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the UAE, flooding parts of major highways and Dubai International Airport. In the end, the airport needed 22 tanker trucks with vacuum pumps to pump the water out of its grounds.

In Dubai, a 2-year rainfall rate fell during the day