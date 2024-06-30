Heat wave in Ukraine: tomorrow thermometers will rise to +37
Kyiv • UNN
On July 1, Ukraine is expected to experience a heat wave, with temperatures rising to 35-37 degrees.
Tomorrow, July 1, , Ukraine is expected to experience a severe heat wave, with temperatures rising to 35-37 in the south and east of the country. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
According to weather forecasters, on July 1, in the western regions it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation at night, moderate short-term rains and thunderstorms during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas, and heavy rains in Volyn, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions. Hazard level I, yellow
In the rest of the country there will be partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
The temperature at night is 17-22°; during the day 29-34°, in the south and east of the country in some places it is 35-37°.
