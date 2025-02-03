Head of EU diplomacy: Europe must find new funding solutions for Ukraine

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the EU has provided Ukraine with more than 134 billion euros in aid, including 50 billion in military aid, and stressed the need to increase support. She said this at a conference of EU ambassadors on Monday, UNN reports.

We... have to be stronger for Ukraine. The EU is the largest donor to Ukraine. We have contributed over 134 billion euros, including almost 50 billion in military aid. We cannot talk about doing less when we have to do more. Where there is a will, there is a way. So I do not accept the argument that this or that has never been done before. I want us to find further financing solutions for Ukraine - said Kaja Kallas, Head of EU Diplomacy.

She emphasized that "Russia is an existential threat to all of us.

"So I don't want to hear what we can't do. I want to discuss and act on what we can do," Callas said.

All frozen assets of the russian federation in the EU should be sent to Ukraine - EU diplomat Kaja Kallas