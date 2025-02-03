Head of EU diplomacy: Europe must find new funding solutions for Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 31455 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69512 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106509 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124683 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102530 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103591 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113331 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103671 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113194 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28308 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 31455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124683 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130389 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163179 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153226 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3284 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10203 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113194 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138786 views
Head of EU diplomacy: Europe must find new funding solutions for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63229 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas announced that over 134 billion euros in aid had been provided to Ukraine, including 50 billion in military aid. She emphasized the need to increase support for Ukraine.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the EU has provided Ukraine with more than 134 billion euros in aid, including 50 billion in military aid, and stressed the need to increase support. She said this at a conference of EU ambassadors on Monday, UNN reports.

We... have to be stronger for Ukraine. The EU is the largest donor to Ukraine. We have contributed over 134 billion euros, including almost 50 billion in military aid. We cannot talk about doing less when we have to do more. Where there is a will, there is a way. So I do not accept the argument that this or that has never been done before. I want us to find further financing solutions for Ukraine

- said Kaja Kallas, Head of EU Diplomacy.

She emphasized that "Russia is an existential threat to all of us.

"So I don't want to hear what we can't do. I want to discuss and act on what we can do," Callas said.

All frozen assets of the russian federation in the EU should be sent to Ukraine - EU diplomat Kaja Kallas13.12.24, 03:15 • 109305 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

