He was considered a driver-electrician and even a scout – Boyko on Shabunin's fictitious service

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, never performed any military service duties, which did not prevent him from receiving money from the Armed Forces of Ukraine every month. Yesterday marked 2 years since the criminal case was opened regarding the evasion of military service by a soldier of the 207th separate territorial defense battalion. This was written by Volodymyr Boyko, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

"For three years in a row, Shabunin was fictitiously listed as being in military service. First, for a year and a half, he was a driver-electrician, a rifleman, and even a scout in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion, then for 12 days - a combat medic in the 101st separate brigade of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then for a year and a half - a staff sergeant in the Center for Innovation and Defense Technologies of the Ministry of Defense. Shabunin never performed any military service duties, instead living at home and having fun in capital's catering establishments. This did not prevent this 'warrior' from receiving money from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on his bank card every month," the veteran emphasized.

He reminded that the criminal proceedings against Shabunin turned two years old yesterday.

"Two years ago, on December 15, 2023, the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, located in the city of Kyiv, registered criminal proceedings regarding the evasion of military service by soldier Shabunin of the 207th separate territorial defense battalion. As of today, the first episode of the accusation against Shabunin of fraud and evasion of military service has already been sent for consideration to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv," he noted.

According to his data, only during his fictitious service in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion, Shabunin received more than 900,000 UAH in monetary allowance, additional remuneration for performing combat/special tasks, and even "combat pay."

"But happiness could not last forever, and on July 11, 2025, Shabunin was notified of suspicion of fraud and evasion of military service. It is clear that the suspect was immediately searched and his phone was seized with correspondence confirming that the serviceman, mobilized, Shabunin, instead of defending the Motherland, was engaged in entrepreneurial activity," Boyko informed.

According to him, the materials regarding the evasion of military service by Sherembey, a member of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, who was fictitiously listed with Shabunin in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion, were added to the proceedings against Shabunin.

Also, Boyko reported, the pre-trial investigation continues in the Third Investigation Department of the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv in other episodes of this criminal proceeding: regarding Shabunin's appropriation of a car imported into Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without paying customs duties; regarding Shabunin's illegal receipt of the rank of "junior sergeant" on the basis of a fake certificate of direct participation in hostilities; regarding Shabunin's illegal accrual of "combat" payments; regarding Shabunin's unauthorized abandonment of his place of service, etc.