He was considered a driver-electrician and even a scout – Boyko on Shabunin's fictitious service

10:57 AM • 5522 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 10062 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 12836 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 18611 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 18061 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20295 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 27920 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21132 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16768 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12564 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 19989 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 17919 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 17166 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 23342 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 12054 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 1650 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 9830 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 62427 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 58051 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 64650 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38331 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55435 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 55721 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59524 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94199 views
He was considered a driver-electrician and even a scout – Boyko on Shabunin's fictitious service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, fictitiously served in the military for three years, receiving money from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The criminal case regarding evasion of service is two years old, the first episode has already been sent to court.

He was considered a driver-electrician and even a scout – Boyko on Shabunin's fictitious service

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, never performed any military service duties, which did not prevent him from receiving money from the Armed Forces of Ukraine every month. Yesterday marked 2 years since the criminal case was opened regarding the evasion of military service by a soldier of the 207th separate territorial defense battalion. This was written by Volodymyr Boyko, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, as reported by UNN with reference to UNIAN.

"For three years in a row, Shabunin was fictitiously listed as being in military service. First, for a year and a half, he was a driver-electrician, a rifleman, and even a scout in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion, then for 12 days - a combat medic in the 101st separate brigade of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then for a year and a half - a staff sergeant in the Center for Innovation and Defense Technologies of the Ministry of Defense. Shabunin never performed any military service duties, instead living at home and having fun in capital's catering establishments. This did not prevent this 'warrior' from receiving money from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on his bank card every month," the veteran emphasized.

He reminded that the criminal proceedings against Shabunin turned two years old yesterday.

"Two years ago, on December 15, 2023, the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, located in the city of Kyiv, registered criminal proceedings regarding the evasion of military service by soldier Shabunin of the 207th separate territorial defense battalion. As of today, the first episode of the accusation against Shabunin of fraud and evasion of military service has already been sent for consideration to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv," he noted.

According to his data, only during his fictitious service in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion, Shabunin received more than 900,000 UAH in monetary allowance, additional remuneration for performing combat/special tasks, and even "combat pay."

"But happiness could not last forever, and on July 11, 2025, Shabunin was notified of suspicion of fraud and evasion of military service. It is clear that the suspect was immediately searched and his phone was seized with correspondence confirming that the serviceman, mobilized, Shabunin, instead of defending the Motherland, was engaged in entrepreneurial activity," Boyko informed.

According to him, the materials regarding the evasion of military service by Sherembey, a member of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, who was fictitiously listed with Shabunin in the 207th separate territorial defense battalion, were added to the proceedings against Shabunin.

Also, Boyko reported, the pre-trial investigation continues in the Third Investigation Department of the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv in other episodes of this criminal proceeding: regarding Shabunin's appropriation of a car imported into Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without paying customs duties; regarding Shabunin's illegal receipt of the rank of "junior sergeant" on the basis of a fake certificate of direct participation in hostilities; regarding Shabunin's illegal accrual of "combat" payments; regarding Shabunin's unauthorized abandonment of his place of service, etc.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics