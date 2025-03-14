"Hazel" will soon enter service with the Belarusian army - Lukashenko
Kyiv • UNN
Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that "Hazel" ballistic missiles will soon enter service with the Belarusian army. This issue was discussed with dictator Putin.
russian ballistic missiles "hazel" will soon enter service with the belarusian army. This was announced on Friday, March 14, by the self-proclaimed president of belarus, alexander lukashenko, during a speech in the council of the federation of the russian federation, UNN writes.
We have been given tactical nuclear weapons, and new complexes of hypersonic weapons "hazel" will soon enter service with the belarusian army
According to lukashenko, he discussed this issue during negotiations with putin. In addition, the parties also talked about where the "hazel" missile launcher will be located.
Remind
lukashenko asked russian dictator vladimir putin to deploy new weapons systems on the country's territory, including the missile system "hazel". putin indicated that "hazel" will be supplied to the armed forces of the russian federation and to belarus in parallel.