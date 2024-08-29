Harris leads Trump in states where Biden struggled - Fox poll

Kamala Harris is now in a tight race with Donald Trump in four Sun Belt states in the United States, where President Joe Biden was struggling just before he dropped out of the race, according to a Fox News poll released on Wednesday, UNN reports citing Politico.

Details

The Vice President of the United States had a small advantage, within the margin of error, against Trump in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, while the former president had a similarly small advantage in North Carolina in a poll conducted after the Democratic Party convention, which indicates the momentum of her campaign.

The poll was conducted as the US vice president was at the start of a bus tour of rural Georgia with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, hoping to repeat Biden's 2020 victory in the swing state.

Trump's campaign quickly dismissed the Fox News poll as a "terrible" poll in a statement that said the candidate was ahead of where he was in 2020 in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and elsewhere.

The Fox poll, conducted on August 23-26, showed Harris up among registered voters by 1 percentage point in Arizona and 2 points in Nevada. It also showed Trump ahead by 1 point in North Carolina.

Previous Fox polls have shown Biden trailing Trump by 5 or 6 points in every Sunbelt state.

The new poll found that Trump has lost 6 percentage points of support among white evangelical Christians in Sun Belt states since he ran in 2020, with support dropping from 83 percent to 77 percent. However, his support among black voters has almost tripled from 7 percent to 19 percent.

"The improvement for Harris in the Democratic poll is driven by a large margin - 79 percent - among black voters, a key demographic where Biden's support has waned since 2020 and whose support, especially among women, is key to a Democratic victory," the publication points out.

For reference

The Fox polls surveyed 4,053 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for each individual state. The combined sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.