Hairdresser's Day and Ukrainian Cinema Day: what else is celebrated on September 13

September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians break into Kupyansk via gas pipeline - Deep State September 12, 08:10 PM
Cat strangled near supermarket outside Kyiv: police launch investigation September 12, 08:24 PM
Poland adopted a law on the status of Ukrainian refugees: payments are tied to work September 12, 08:40 PM
Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPD September 12, 08:45 PM
In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarette 01:55 AM
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors September 12, 05:22 PM
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network September 12, 03:32 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day September 12, 02:30 PM
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones? September 12, 02:26 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend September 12, 02:01 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
Latvia
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend September 12, 02:01 PM
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship September 11, 02:57 PM
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings September 11, 11:11 AM
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years September 11, 07:32 AM
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead September 10, 12:07 PM
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Hairdresser's Day and Ukrainian Cinema Day: what else is celebrated on September 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

September 13 marks Hairdresser's Day, Ukrainian Cinema Day, and the birthday of penicillin. Also on this day, Physical Culture and Sports Day, World First Aid Day, and the Eve of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross are celebrated.

Hairdresser's Day and Ukrainian Cinema Day: what else is celebrated on September 13

Today, September 13, marks Hairdresser's Day and Ukrainian Cinema Day, which aims to draw attention to the importance of supporting national film production and preserving cultural heritage, writes UNN.

Hairdresser's Day

On September 13, stylists and hairdressers celebrate their professional holiday. Hairdresser's Day is celebrated worldwide to honor professionals who create looks and give people self-confidence.

The roots of this profession go back to ancient Egypt, where hairstyles had great cultural and social significance. Today, hairdressers not only shape style and appearance, but also often act as interlocutors, listening to and supporting clients during each haircut.

Birthday of Penicillin

September 13 marks the birthday of penicillin - a celebration in honor of the accidental discovery by British scientist Alexander Fleming in 1928. It marked the beginning of the antibiotic era, saving millions of lives and fundamentally changing medicine.

When Fleming was working at St. Mary's Hospital in London, he noticed that mold, accidentally getting into his dishes with staphylococcus bacteria, inhibited their growth.

Before penicillin, there was no reliable treatment for diseases such as pneumonia, gonorrhea, or rheumatic fever. Fleming's discovery changed the situation, making these medicines indispensable.

New invention could end the problem of antibiotic resistance12.08.25, 22:08 • 4263 views

Ukrainian Cinema Day

Every year in Ukraine, on the second Saturday of September, Ukrainian Cinema Day is celebrated. This holiday was established by a decree of the President of Ukraine on January 12, 1996, and set specifically for the second Saturday of September.

The history of Ukrainian cinematography dates back to 1893, when the mechanic of Odesa University, Yosyp Tymchenko, created the world's first apparatus capable of simultaneously shooting and playing films - two years before the famous invention of the Lumière brothers. At that time, cinematography was called "moving photography."

The first Ukrainian film screening took place on December 2, 1896, at the Kharkiv Opera House, now the regional philharmonic. It featured short films shot by Kharkiv photographer and the first chronicler-documentary filmmaker Alfred Fedetsky.

Day of Physical Culture and Sports of Ukraine

The Day of Physical Culture and Sports in Ukraine is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of September. The holiday, established by a presidential decree on June 29, 1994, is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and the promotion of physical activity.

Since the late 19th century, European sports such as football and wrestling spread in Ukraine, and the name of Greco-Roman wrestler Ivan Poddubny was known throughout Europe. Ukrainian athletes won numerous victories in the international arena, performing as part of the USSR national teams, and modern legends such as Serhiy Bubka, Oleh Blokhin, Ihor Belanov, Larysa Latynina, Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, Yana Klochkova, and Andriy Shevchenko are known worldwide.

The holiday unites coaches, athletes, and all supporters of an active lifestyle, celebrating the achievements and traditions of Ukrainian sports.

The 2026/2027 Champions League final will be held at the stadium of Madrid's Atlético12.09.25, 10:55 • 2076 views

World First Aid Day

Every year, since 2000, on the second Saturday of September, World First Aid Day is celebrated. It was initiated by national societies that are part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Emergencies usually happen suddenly, when there is not enough time and there are no people with medical education nearby, and ambulance doctors become a real salvation.

Forefeast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross of the Lord

This is the day before the great feast of the Exaltation, which is celebrated on September 14 according to the New Julian calendar. On this day, the memory of the hieromartyr Cornelius the Centurion and the consecration of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ in Jerusalem are honored, and prayers dedicated to the feast of the Exaltation already begin to be heard.

Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day12.09.25, 17:30 • 29258 views

Alona Utkina

Society
Egypt
Ukraine
London