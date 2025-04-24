HACC authorized special investigation regarding ex-MP Nesterenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has allowed a special pre-trial investigation into a former member of parliament. Although his name is not mentioned, judging by the subject matter of the case, it is Vadym Nesterenko. This was reported by the press service of the HACC, UNN reports.

Details

According to the court, the MP has been wanted since October 2024. He is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of power or official position).

As noted in the HACC, the ruling is not subject to appeal and enters into force from the moment it is announced.

Addition

Vadym Nesterenko was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 8th convocation. He was elected to the Verkhovna Rada from the "Petro Poroshenko Bloc" party.

According to the "Chesno" movement, reports that in 2013-2014, Nesterenko served as Deputy Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration. Prior to that, he was the head of the Novomoskovsk city organization of the Party of Regions.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for ex-MP Vadym Nesterenko. He is suspected of illegally receiving more than 700,000 hryvnias in compensation for renting housing in Kyiv.