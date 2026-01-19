HACC announced the verdict against a lawyer who incited a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office to bribery

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found a lawyer guilty of inciting a bribe to a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO). He was also sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison, with deprivation of the right to practice law for three years, and confiscation of all property. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

The lawyer was found guilty of inciting the promise to provide an undue advantage to an official holding a responsible position, namely a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, for performing actions in criminal proceedings in the interests of a citizen. - the statement says.

The accused was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days from the date of its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

The anti-corruption prosecutor's office reminds that the lawyer incited a citizen to promise to provide 5 thousand dollars in undue advantage to the prosecutor for performing actions in criminal proceedings, in particular for applying to the court with a petition for her release from responsibility for a criminal offense.

The investigation into these facts was initiated by NABU and SAP based on the statement of the citizen from whom the lawyer demanded money.

Promised to remove conscripts from the wanted list for a considerable sum: lawyers detained in Kyiv and Zakarpattia