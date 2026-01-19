$43.180.08
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
HACC announced the verdict against a lawyer who incited a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office to bribery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The HACC sentenced the lawyer to 4 years and 6 months in prison with confiscation of property. He incited a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office to bribery for 5 thousand dollars.

HACC announced the verdict against a lawyer who incited a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office to bribery

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found a lawyer guilty of inciting a bribe to a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO). He was also sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison, with deprivation of the right to practice law for three years, and confiscation of all property. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

The lawyer was found guilty of inciting the promise to provide an undue advantage to an official holding a responsible position, namely a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, for performing actions in criminal proceedings in the interests of a citizen.

- the statement says.

The accused was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The court's verdict enters into force thirty days from the date of its pronouncement, unless it is appealed.

The anti-corruption prosecutor's office reminds that the lawyer incited a citizen to promise to provide 5 thousand dollars in undue advantage to the prosecutor for performing actions in criminal proceedings, in particular for applying to the court with a petition for her release from responsibility for a criminal offense.

The investigation into these facts was initiated by NABU and SAP based on the statement of the citizen from whom the lawyer demanded money.

Promised to remove conscripts from the wanted list for a considerable sum: lawyers detained in Kyiv and Zakarpattia13.01.26, 12:49 • 3096 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine