Gwyneth Paltrow Spotted with Medical Patch on Arm: Fans Concerned About Possible Star Illness

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow's fans are raising the alarm after a medical patch was spotted on the star's arm in a new Instagram video. Fans speculate that the actress may have health problems. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

52-year-old Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow sparked a wave of discussion among fans with her latest video, which she posted last Saturday. In the video, Paltrow was making pancakes with strawberry jam, but viewers' attention was drawn not to the food, but to a small round patch on her left arm.

Some subscribers suspected that it is a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which is used to control blood sugar levels, mainly by people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Why do you have a type 1 diabetes glucometer, are you diabetic? — wrote one user. Another added: "Do we have diabetes? The sensor on the arm looks like Libre".

Devices similar to the patch seen are usually offered by Freestyle Libre and Dexcom.

God, are you wearing a glucometer?! — another fan was surprised.

What is that on her arm? — another asked, and another replied: "It looks like a Dexcom CGM".

DailyMail contacted Paltrow's representatives for comment, but there is currently no official information about the actress's health.

