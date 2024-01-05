Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said during a telethon that during a recent raid by Ukrainian intelligence officers in the Belgorod region, one of the seriously wounded Russians was a prominent person and a helicopter immediately arrived to evacuate him, UNN reports .

Details

Budanov noted that such raids are commonplace for Ukrainian intelligence officers, and those who wage war on others will sooner or later get it themselves.

Citation

One of the severely wounded was a rather prominent person. We immediately requested a helicopter to evacuate him directly to Moscow. I will not disclose the rest Budanov said.

Recall

On January 5, it became known that GUR fighters carried out a special operation in the Belgorod region, they attacked a platoon stronghold of the Russians and inflicted losses on the enemy.

