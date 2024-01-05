GUR wounds "significant person" during raid on Belgorod region - Budanov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian intelligence conducted a raid in Belgorod, which resulted in the wounding of a prominent Russian who was evacuated by helicopter to Moscow, as reported by Kirill Budanov.
Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said during a telethon that during a recent raid by Ukrainian intelligence officers in the Belgorod region, one of the seriously wounded Russians was a prominent person and a helicopter immediately arrived to evacuate him, UNN reports .
Details
Budanov noted that such raids are commonplace for Ukrainian intelligence officers, and those who wage war on others will sooner or later get it themselves.
Citation
One of the severely wounded was a rather prominent person. We immediately requested a helicopter to evacuate him directly to Moscow. I will not disclose the rest
Recall
On January 5, it became known that GUR fighters carried out a special operation in the Belgorod region, they attacked a platoon stronghold of the Russians and inflicted losses on the enemy.
