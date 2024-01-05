Russian on the front line received a child's letter wishing victory for Ukraine - DIU

Russian soldiers received letters from children with drawings and wishes for Ukraine's victory on New Year's Day. This is evidenced by the interception of a telephone conversation between a Russian military officer and his wife, which was published in the telegrams of the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

Our heroes, we wish you a Happy New Year! We wish you to defeat those assholes - Moskals! And kick them out of our land! VARYA, 7 YEARS OLD. - a Russian soldier quoted the letter he received.

Details

According to the published recordings, the Russian military tells his wife about the New Year's letters he received from Russian children with insults.

He added indignantly: "It came from Russia!"

The occupier's wife, in turn, spoke about the large number of deaths in Belgorod during the last arrivals, and announced a "gift" from the Wagnerians by the 25th (probably January - ed.).

"Everyone thinks Pryzhyn is alive," the woman said