Russian on the front line received a child's letter wishing victory for Ukraine - DIU

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101827 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112532 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142663 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139465 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177321 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172068 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284344 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178265 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167274 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148864 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 39810 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72444 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32213 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 42502 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 61942 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101828 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236711 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261927 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 61942 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142667 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107277 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107245 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123322 views
Russian on the front line received a child's letter wishing victory for Ukraine - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119232 views

Ukrainian children sent letters to Russian soldiers wishing Ukraine victory, which shocked the soldier, who discussed it with his wife.

Russian soldiers received letters from children with drawings and wishes for Ukraine's victory on New Year's Day. This is evidenced by the interception of a telephone conversation between a Russian military officer and his wife, which was published in the telegrams of the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

Our heroes, we wish you a Happy New Year! We wish you to defeat those assholes - Moskals! And kick them out of our land! VARYA, 7 YEARS OLD. 

- a Russian soldier quoted the letter he received.

Details

According to the published recordings, the Russian military tells his wife about the New Year's letters he received from Russian children with insults.

He added indignantly: "It came from Russia!"

The occupier's wife, in turn, spoke about the large number of deaths in Belgorod during the last arrivals, and announced a "gift" from the Wagnerians by the 25th (probably January - ed.).

"Everyone thinks Pryzhyn is alive," the woman said

Tatiana Salganik

War

