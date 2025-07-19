Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's "Freedom of Russia Legion" unit successfully ambushed militants of the Rosgvardia unit "Akhmat" near the village of Velyka Bilozerka, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to intelligence, on July 17, the Legion's soldiers stealthily covered more than 30 kilometers deep into the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed the target, and returned from the mission without losses.

As a result of the car explosion, three "Akhmat" members were eliminated. Also, during the operation, information about the enemy's logistics, equipment, and command posts was obtained.

The "Freedom of Russia" Legion appeals to representatives of all peoples oppressed by Moscow, as well as to servicemen of the occupation forces: your lives are expendable material for the Kremlin command - the message says.

