Grenade attack by deputy in Zakarpattia village council: death toll rises to two

The death toll from the terrorist attack on the session of the Keretsky village council in Zakarpattia has risen to 2. In particular, another deputy of the village council, who headed the local ASC, was killed. The death of was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Today, on January 15, 2024, another victim, a 47-year-old village council deputy, died in the intensive care unit from injuries sustained in the explosion. He worked in the Keretska ATC as the head of the ASC. - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation into the explosion of grenades by a deputy of the Keretska village council of Khust district on December 15, 2023, continues.

A number of examinations have been ordered as part of the criminal proceedings, which are currently underway.

The final legal qualification of the bomber's actions will be determined after the investigation.

Recall

Earlier it was reportedthat as a result of a grenade explosion by a deputy of a village council in Zakarpattia, 26 people were injured, 19 of whom were hospitalized and three in serious condition, including the deputy himself.

The next day after the incident, one of the deputies died and was hospitalized in a serious condition.