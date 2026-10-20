Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new role

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now looks less like a WWE legend and more like a man feeding pigeons in a park—and all for his new movie role. The Hollywood star was spotted in New York while filming "Lizard Music." The actor was almost unrecognizable: thinning gray hair, a thick mustache, and a soft hat, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

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"The Rock" was wearing a beige coat, a bright tie, and wide-legged trousers. He was walking with his young co-star Theo Clark Leber, who was carrying a huge green toy lizard.

It seems that during a break between takes, the actors decided to have a snack—they happily ate slices of pizza.

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In director Benny Safdie's film, "The Rock" plays an eccentric older man nicknamed "The Chicken Man." The film's plot follows a boy who discovers the mysterious world of musical lizards.

This is yet another radical transformation for Dwayne: he previously worked with Safdie on the film "The Smashing Machine," in which he played former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

The theatrical release of "Lizard Music" is scheduled for Christmas 2027.