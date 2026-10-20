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Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new role

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Dwayne Johnson was spotted filming in New York dressed as an elderly eccentric for the film "The Lizard Music." The premiere is scheduled for Christmas 2027 year.

Gray hair and a soft hat — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson transformed beyond recognition for a new role

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now looks less like a WWE legend and more like a man feeding pigeons in a park—and all for his new movie role. The Hollywood star was spotted in New York while filming "Lizard Music." The actor was almost unrecognizable: thinning gray hair, a thick mustache, and a soft hat, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

Details

"The Rock" was wearing a beige coat, a bright tie, and wide-legged trousers. He was walking with his young co-star Theo Clark Leber, who was carrying a huge green toy lizard.

It seems that during a break between takes, the actors decided to have a snack—they happily ate slices of pizza.

The new film "Digger" starring Tom Cruise could become one of the biggest flops in cinema history12.10.26, 21:51 • 47250 views

In director Benny Safdie's film, "The Rock" plays an eccentric older man nicknamed "The Chicken Man." The film's plot follows a boy who discovers the mysterious world of musical lizards.

This is yet another radical transformation for Dwayne: he previously worked with Safdie on the film "The Smashing Machine," in which he played former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

The theatrical release of "Lizard Music" is scheduled for Christmas 2027.

Antonina Tumanova

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