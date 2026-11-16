Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Duka will testify at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Special Commission on Wednesday — MP Honcharenko

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka

On Wednesday, November 18, a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission on the investigation of possible violations of defense and anti-corruption legislation will be held. Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine, former First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood Serhii Duka, will testify at the meeting. This was reported by the head of the TSC, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, UNN writes.

"This is the very meeting at which SBU Major General Serhii Duka will appear," the MP said.

Earlier, Serhii Duka stated that he was ready to testify publicly and called on the Verkhovna Rada to consider establishing a TSC to examine the activities of anti-corruption bodies.

After that, MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported that Serhii Duka would be invited to a meeting of the TSC investigating possible violations of defense legislation, Ukraine's anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law.

Serhii Duka responded that he accepted the invitation.

Let us remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had uncovered an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically offering illicit benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the suspects in Operation "Carthage" was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Serhii Duka to be held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted on a significantly larger amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention of hiding from the investigation.

After the court's decision, SBU personnel began raising funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was raised, and Serhii Duka was released from the pretrial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pretrial detention center, SBU personnel defending Ukraine's independence at the front also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, saying that they had joined the fundraising effort for his bail directly from the front line.