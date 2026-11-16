Construction of fortifications: Since the beginning of the year, the prosecutor's office has returned nearly UAH 300 million in unused advance payments to the state

Fortification structures / illustrative photo

In the area of constructing fortifications, since the beginning of 2026 the prosecutor’s office has recovered through the courts nearly UAH 300 million in advance payments that were not used for their intended purpose. The Prosecutor General’s Office told UNN this in response to a request concerning the representation of the state’s interests by prosecutorial authorities.

The PGO said that the construction of fortifications requires particular attention, since disruption of such construction affects the country’s security.

"Failure to meet deadlines creates a risk that certain areas will remain without fortifications at a time when they are needed for defense. In turn, recovery of the unused advance makes it possible to return the funds necessary to complete the work. Further delays increase the risk of losing both funds and time for arranging defensive lines," the response says.

Overall, according to the PGO’s response, since the beginning of the year the courts have granted 25 claims in this area totaling UAH 293.6 million.

"The claim filed by the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv, in the interests of the state represented by the Kharkiv Regional State (Military) Administration, against LLC High-Tech Structures was granted in part, seeking recovery of unused advance-payment funds, a penalty, and a fine totaling more than UAH 13 million for improper performance of the contractual terms concerning the deadlines for constructing fortifications," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

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In addition, 24 claims filed by four district prosecutor’s offices in Sumy region, in the interests of the state, against LLC Kryvorizke Promenergo were granted. The claims sought recovery of an advance payment received under a contract for the construction of fortifications, penalties, and inflation-related losses totaling UAH 280.6 million.

In addition, hydraulic structures are receiving close attention, as they are critically important national security facilities, ensuring energy stability, water supply, food security, and protection of the population from natural disasters. The reliable functioning of these facilities directly affects the economic development and resilience of the entire country.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that such structures may remain ownerless or be unlawfully alienated, which complicates their proper maintenance, repair, and emergency response.

"Delays in carrying out such work may threaten the flooding of homes, roads, and agricultural land," the PGO emphasized.

In its court claims, the prosecutor’s office asks that ownerless structures be transferred to communities, that unlawful registration be canceled, or that the structures be returned to the state.

Since the beginning of the year, the courts have granted a number of claims in this area.

In particular, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office secured enforcement of a court decision in a claim it filed in the interests of the state represented by the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the State Agency of Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine, and the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine against LLC SKVYRAPLEMRYBHOSP and the Regional Office of the State Property Fund of Ukraine in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions, seeking to invalidate a sale and purchase agreement and return 19 hydraulic structures with an area of 20,800 square meters to state ownership.

"Although the privatization of such facilities is prohibited by law, the disputed facilities were alienated in favor of the defendant on the basis of a sale and purchase agreement concluded as a result of privatization. In enforcement of the court decision, the company’s ownership of the real estate was terminated," the PGO reported.

In addition, the court granted four claims by the Sambir District Prosecutor’s Office of Lviv region, filed in the interests of the state, seeking the transfer to the communal ownership of the territorial community of ownerless real property—four hydraulic structures. The decisions have now been enforced, and the hydraulic structures have been accepted into the communal ownership of the Ralivka Village Council.

The lawsuit filed by the Vinnytsia District Prosecutor’s Office of the Vinnytsia Region in the interests of the state against PE "Agrofirma Batkivshchyna" was also granted. The state registration of the enterprise’s private ownership of a hydraulic structure with an area of more than 2,600 square meters, located on a water fund land plot of the Stryzhavka amalgamated territorial community, was declared invalid and cancelled. The court’s decision has now been implemented.