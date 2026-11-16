$45.430.0450.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 1974 views
Construction of fortifications: Since the beginning of the year, the prosecutor's office has returned nearly UAH 300 million in unused advance payments to the state
10:00 AM • 12450 views
EU has approved a record tranche for Ukraine of nearly €8 billion
09:17 AM • 13313 views
China, Russia and the US refused to approve the agenda for the Xi, Putin and Trump summit - report
08:20 AM • 16820 views
EU has decided how to provide Ukraine with another €45 billion - FT
07:00 AM • 19175 views
Strike on the Crimean Bridge and traffic restrictions have been reported in occupied Crimea
05:59 AM • 23976 views
A night of explosions and fires in Russia and the occupied territories — which regions were attacked and what came under fire
05:34 AM • 22365 views
China has officially confirmed the meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi on November 19 – what the leaders will discuss has become known
November 16, 04:16 AM • 23761 views
Von der Leyen explained exactly how and in what format Europe will join the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
November 16, 03:38 AM • 22976 views
In Russia, a man was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for photographing soldiers’ graves – the Kremlin is concealing the losses in the war
November 16, 02:56 AM • 18909 views
Russia has shown a ground launch of the "Bandероль" missile for the first time – experts explained the new threat to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
5.7m/s
63%
755mm
Popular news
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together at a charity event in HollywoodNovember 16, 01:06 AM • 18952 views
Phil Collins broke down in tears during a ceremony in Hollywood – his daughter supported the legendary musicianNovember 16, 02:05 AM • 17722 views
Johnny Depp has returned to the top of the box office for the first time in 8 years – the new film has already grossed $42 millionNovember 16, 03:05 AM • 18354 views
Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threatNovember 16, 04:05 AM • 16693 views
Ancient tombs containing gold, silver, and African ivory found in SpainNovember 16, 05:05 AM • 14359 views
Publications
How to protect your home from negative energy: folk beliefs, talismans, and ancient ways to cleanse the houseNovember 15, 03:00 PM • 56123 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations PossibleNovember 15, 08:06 AM • 72705 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 88994 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 78338 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 89516 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Marine Le Pen
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Denmark, thieves stole €130,000 worth of collectible Pokémon cards from a store while threatening people.10:31 AM • 2950 views
The Ebola outbreak in Congo has almost spiraled out of control – more than 5,500 dead in six months05:52 AM • 11627 views
Ancient tombs containing gold, silver, and African ivory found in SpainNovember 16, 05:05 AM • 14702 views
Stars could disappear from the night sky because of space data centers – scientists warn of a threatNovember 16, 04:05 AM • 17032 views
Johnny Depp has returned to the top of the box office for the first time in 8 years – the new film has already grossed $42 millionNovember 16, 03:05 AM • 18682 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
FAB-500
ChatGPT

Construction of fortifications: Since the beginning of the year, the prosecutor's office has returned nearly UAH 300 million in unused advance payments to the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

The courts have upheld 25 lawsuits filed by the prosecutor's office concerning unused advance payments for fortifications totaling UAH 293.6 million.

Construction of fortifications: Since the beginning of the year, the prosecutor's office has returned nearly UAH 300 million in unused advance payments to the state
Fortification structures / illustrative photo

In the area of constructing fortifications, since the beginning of 2026 the prosecutor’s office has recovered through the courts nearly UAH 300 million in advance payments that were not used for their intended purpose. The Prosecutor General’s Office told UNN this in response to a request concerning the representation of the state’s interests by prosecutorial authorities. 

The PGO said that the construction of fortifications requires particular attention, since disruption of such construction affects the country’s security. 

"Failure to meet deadlines creates a risk that certain areas will remain without fortifications at a time when they are needed for defense. In turn, recovery of the unused advance makes it possible to return the funds necessary to complete the work. Further delays increase the risk of losing both funds and time for arranging defensive lines," the response says. 

Overall, according to the PGO’s response, since the beginning of the year the courts have granted 25 claims in this area totaling UAH 293.6 million. 

"The claim filed by the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv, in the interests of the state represented by the Kharkiv Regional State (Military) Administration, against LLC High-Tech Structures was granted in part, seeking recovery of unused advance-payment funds, a penalty, and a fine totaling more than UAH 13 million for improper performance of the contractual terms concerning the deadlines for constructing fortifications," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Communities granted the right to officially fund the AFU and build fortifications – Zelenskyy signs law28.05.26, 16:21 • 3617 views

In addition, 24 claims filed by four district prosecutor’s offices in Sumy region, in the interests of the state, against LLC Kryvorizke Promenergo were granted. The claims sought recovery of an advance payment received under a contract for the construction of fortifications, penalties, and inflation-related losses totaling UAH 280.6 million.

In addition, hydraulic structures are receiving close attention, as they are critically important national security facilities, ensuring energy stability, water supply, food security, and protection of the population from natural disasters. The reliable functioning of these facilities directly affects the economic development and resilience of the entire country.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that such structures may remain ownerless or be unlawfully alienated, which complicates their proper maintenance, repair, and emergency response. 

"Delays in carrying out such work may threaten the flooding of homes, roads, and agricultural land," the PGO emphasized. 

In its court claims, the prosecutor’s office asks that ownerless structures be transferred to communities, that unlawful registration be canceled, or that the structures be returned to the state. 

Since the beginning of the year, the courts have granted a number of claims in this area. 

In particular, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office secured enforcement of a court decision in a claim it filed in the interests of the state represented by the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the State Agency of Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine, and the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine against LLC SKVYRAPLEMRYBHOSP and the Regional Office of the State Property Fund of Ukraine in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions, seeking to invalidate a sale and purchase agreement and return 19 hydraulic structures with an area of 20,800 square meters to state ownership. 

"Although the privatization of such facilities is prohibited by law, the disputed facilities were alienated in favor of the defendant on the basis of a sale and purchase agreement concluded as a result of privatization. In enforcement of the court decision, the company’s ownership of the real estate was terminated," the PGO reported.

In addition, the court granted four claims by the Sambir District Prosecutor’s Office of Lviv region, filed in the interests of the state, seeking the transfer to the communal ownership of the territorial community of ownerless real property—four hydraulic structures. The decisions have now been enforced, and the hydraulic structures have been accepted into the communal ownership of the Ralivka Village Council.

The lawsuit filed by the Vinnytsia District Prosecutor’s Office of the Vinnytsia Region in the interests of the state against PE "Agrofirma Batkivshchyna" was also granted. The state registration of the enterprise’s private ownership of a hydraulic structure with an area of more than 2,600 square meters, located on a water fund land plot of the Stryzhavka amalgamated territorial community, was declared invalid and cancelled. The court’s decision has now been implemented.

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih
Ukraine
Kharkiv