Government hopes for quick appointment of Minister of Culture

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the search for a new Minister of Culture remains open, but she hopes that the vacancy will be filled as soon as possible.

Svyrydenko stated this during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent from UNN.

Details

We actually looked at a lot of candidates for the Ministry of Culture. This turned out to be one of the most controversial and difficult areas. Therefore, we need to find a good manager and approach this rationally. There are a number of complex issues in the area of responsibility of this Ministry, I hope the new minister will cope with them - said Svyrydenko.

She noted that the search for a suitable candidate for the position of Minister of Culture is currently underway.

Addition

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada, at its meeting, supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, proposed by the newly elected Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, but the Rada did not appoint a Minister of Culture, so the position remains vacant.