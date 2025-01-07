Government dismisses deputy head of the Ministry of Veterans after accusations of unethical behavior

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration. Also, the first deputy and deputy head of the State Financial Monitoring Service will lose their positions. This was announced on Tuesday, January 7, by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, according to Melnychuk, the government fired him:

- Ruslana Volodymyrivna Velychko-Trifoniuk from the position of Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration;

- Ihor Mykolayovych Hayevskyi from the position of First Deputy Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine;

- Vitaliy Zubriy from the position of Deputy Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine.

In addition, according to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ihor Kovalev as First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine.

The government also approved the appointment of Taras Haiduk as the head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region.



Addendum

On January 6, former soldier Yevhen Shybalov wrote on Facebook that he was resigning from the Ministry of Veterans because of humiliation from the leadership.

After that, the ministry reported that it had sent an application to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk from the post of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine on European Integration. The reason for the dismissal is information about unethical behavior in relation to a civil servant of the ministry.