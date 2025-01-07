Government dismisses deputy head of the Ministry of Veterans after accusations of unethical behavior

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126710 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134376 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133709 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170504 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163637 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104443 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129913 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128607 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32326 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94404 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101402 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180636 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128607 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129913 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142693 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134331 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151531 views
Actual
Government dismisses deputy head of the Ministry of Veterans after accusations of unethical behavior

Government dismisses deputy head of the Ministry of Veterans after accusations of unethical behavior

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20605 views

The government dismissed the Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs and two heads of the State Financial Monitoring Service. A new deputy head of the State Water Agency was appointed and the appointment of the head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration was approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration. Also, the first deputy and deputy head of the State Financial Monitoring Service will lose their positions. This was announced on Tuesday, January 7, by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, according to Melnychuk, the government fired him:

- Ruslana Volodymyrivna Velychko-Trifoniuk from the position of Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration;

- Ihor Mykolayovych Hayevskyi from the position of First Deputy Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine;

- Vitaliy Zubriy from the position of Deputy Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine.

In addition, according to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ihor Kovalev as First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine.

The government also approved the appointment of Taras Haiduk as the head of the Uzhhorod District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region. 

Addendum 

On January 6, former soldier Yevhen Shybalov wrote on Facebook that he was resigning from the Ministry of Veterans because of humiliation from the leadership.

After that, the ministry reported that it had sent an application to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss Ruslana Velychko-Trifoniuk from the post of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine on European Integration. The reason for the dismissal is information about unethical behavior in relation to a civil servant of the ministry.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising