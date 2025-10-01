Government asked to ensure the possibility of dividing into groups for studying individual subjects - petition

Teachers are asking the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the possibility of dividing classes with more than 23 students into groups for studying individual subjects. This is stated on the government's electronic petition website, UNN reports.

Today, the state talks about a decrease in students' knowledge and educational losses, blaming teachers and students themselves. However, it is the state that must create conditions that would allow children to study effectively and teachers to teach effectively. Overcrowded classrooms, lack of group divisions, lack of equipment, and sports halls are an everyday reality. 27 students in an English lesson, 30 in a physics classroom, 25 children simultaneously with scissors or sewing machines - this is not about safety or quality education