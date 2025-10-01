$41.140.18
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Government asked to ensure the possibility of dividing into groups for studying individual subjects - petition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Teachers appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a request to ensure the division of classes into groups for studying individual subjects if there are more than 23 students in the class. This will improve the quality of education and the safety of students, especially during practical classes.

Government asked to ensure the possibility of dividing into groups for studying individual subjects - petition

Teachers are asking the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure the possibility of dividing classes with more than 23 students into groups for studying individual subjects. This is stated on the government's electronic petition website, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the state talks about a decrease in students' knowledge and educational losses, blaming teachers and students themselves. However, it is the state that must create conditions that would allow children to study effectively and teachers to teach effectively. Overcrowded classrooms, lack of group divisions, lack of equipment, and sports halls are an everyday reality. 27 students in an English lesson, 30 in a physics classroom, 25 children simultaneously with scissors or sewing machines - this is not about safety or quality education

- writes the author of the petition.

He proposes the following to the government:

  • establish a single norm: dividing classes into groups when there are more than 23 students during the study of languages (Ukrainian and foreign), as well as during physical education lessons (starting from grade 1);
    • for computer science: one student = one computer. If there are 10 computers, then the group is no more than 10 students;
      • for labor training and technologies: division into groups of 8–10 students (but no more than two groups), taking into account the amount of equipment;
        • in classes with more than 23 students: mandatory division into groups for natural sciences (physics, chemistry, biology) during laboratory and practical work;
          • when studying specialized subjects in high school (grades 10–12): form groups of 8–10 students, allowing the combination of students from different classes (inter-class groups);
            • in conditions of inclusive education: reduce class sizes or set limits - no more than one child with special educational needs in a class with a high level of support;
              • the division and provision of proper conditions must be financed from the educational subvention. The state is obliged to guarantee funds, and not shift responsibility to local budgets or directors.

                Dividing classes is not a luxury, but a necessity that must comply with world practice. Namely: groups are formed with more than 20–24 students, and for practical and laboratory classes - even fewer. Ukraine should not lag behind these standards

                - adds the author.

                Recall

                The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 6.2 billion for additional payments to teachers for unfavorable working conditions in September-December 2025.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                SocietyEducation
                Ukraine