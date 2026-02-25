$43.260.03
Exclusive
05:40 PM
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
Government adopted decision for timely provision of textbooks to schools - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision for the timely provision of textbooks to educational institutions. It envisages improving the system from planning to early delivery of books and two-year planning with annual textbook approbation.

Government adopted decision for timely provision of textbooks to schools - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision which, according to her, will allow educational institutions to be provided with textbooks on time, UNN reports.

Details

"We are improving the entire system - from planning to timely delivery of books before the start of the academic year. The decision creates clearer deadlines, a high-quality competitive selection, printing and the formation of a reserve fund so that manuals arrive without delays. This way, we ensure a reserve of textbooks for Ukrainian schools and educational centers abroad," the statement says.

Also, according to her, two-year planning with annual textbook approbation is being introduced.

"Already this year, we will begin preparing new textbooks for grades 1 and 5, which will arrive in schools in 2028. This will improve the quality of educational literature, provide more time for translation and adaptation of materials for students, including children with special educational needs," the head of government said.

In 2026, publishing houses will deliver textbooks to schools - Ministry of Education and Science23.12.25, 13:47 • 2579 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsEducation
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine