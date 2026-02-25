Government adopted decision for timely provision of textbooks to schools - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a decision which, according to her, will allow educational institutions to be provided with textbooks on time, UNN reports.

Details

"We are improving the entire system - from planning to timely delivery of books before the start of the academic year. The decision creates clearer deadlines, a high-quality competitive selection, printing and the formation of a reserve fund so that manuals arrive without delays. This way, we ensure a reserve of textbooks for Ukrainian schools and educational centers abroad," the statement says.

Also, according to her, two-year planning with annual textbook approbation is being introduced.

"Already this year, we will begin preparing new textbooks for grades 1 and 5, which will arrive in schools in 2028. This will improve the quality of educational literature, provide more time for translation and adaptation of materials for students, including children with special educational needs," the head of government said.

