"Gold" plus "bronze": Ukrainian gymnasts triumphed at the Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic

Exclusive
02:03 PM • 15017 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 30065 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 39494 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 38482 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 51532 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 34142 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 54687 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 56385 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37153 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36338 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhotoSeptember 13, 09:28 AM • 18339 views
Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose serious sanctions against RussiaSeptember 13, 11:29 AM • 11808 views
China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan StraitSeptember 13, 12:17 PM • 14268 views
Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in RussiaPhotoVideo01:04 PM • 14299 views
Explosion on railway tracks in Russia: casualties, several trains delayed05:46 PM • 16663 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 39444 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 31896 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 33548 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 54660 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 31871 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 7426 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 56374 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 45685 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 93481 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 54027 views
"Gold" plus "bronze": Ukrainian gymnasts triumphed at the Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

At the Grand Prix stage in Brno, Czech Republic, Ukrainian gymnasts Taisiia Onofriichuk and Polina Karika won awards in the all-around. Onofriichuk won, and Karika took third place.

"Gold" plus "bronze": Ukrainian gymnasts triumphed at the Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic

Two Ukrainian gymnasts won awards in the all-around at the Grand Prix stage in Brno, Czech Republic. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Taisiia Onofriichuk won with a score of 115.700 points, and Polina Karika took third place with 110.700 points. Silver went to Tara Dragaš from Italy (114.100 points).

Tomorrow, September 14, both of our graces will perform in all four finals

- the message says.

Recall

Ukrainian world record holder in high jump Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the silver medalist in the final of the Diamond League athletics competition in high jump, which took place in Zurich.

Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships25.08.25, 03:01 • 73419 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports