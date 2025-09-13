"Gold" plus "bronze": Ukrainian gymnasts triumphed at the Grand Prix in Brno, Czech Republic

Two Ukrainian gymnasts won awards in the all-around at the Grand Prix stage in Brno, Czech Republic. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is noted that Taisiia Onofriichuk won with a score of 115.700 points, and Polina Karika took third place with 110.700 points. Silver went to Tara Dragaš from Italy (114.100 points).

Tomorrow, September 14, both of our graces will perform in all four finals - the message says.

