Gold is falling in price due to the de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

On May 14, the spot price of gold fell by 0.5% to $3,231.10 per ounce. Experts predict a further decline in the event of progress in trade agreements between the United States and partners.

Gold is falling in price due to the de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China

On Wednesday, May 14, the price of gold fell, as the de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China reduced demand for safe assets. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,231.10 an ounce as of 06:43 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $3,235.30.

Experts predict: if there is further progress in trade negotiations and agreements between the US and its trading partners, gold may fall further.

$3,200 is a fairly critical level of support

– the publication says.

Recall

On Tuesday, May 13, gold prices stabilized in Asian trading after the de-escalation of tariffs between the US and China, which increased risk appetite and caused a sharp drop in the value of the precious metal.

However, any significant recovery in gold prices was constrained by the strengthening of the dollar, which jumped sharply on news of a trade deal between the US and China.

Also, UNN reported that the US and China agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other's goods. This is done to ease trade tensions and allow time for dispute resolution.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Reuters
China
United States
