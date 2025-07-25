Gold cheapens amid strengthening dollar and growing trade optimism
Kyiv • UNN
The price on the spot gold market decreased by 0.5% to $3350.08 per ounce. The strengthening of the US dollar and optimism regarding trade negotiations between the US and the EU are putting pressure on gold prices.
Gold prices fell on Friday under pressure from a strengthening US dollar and optimism about progress in trade talks between the US and the EU, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
The spot gold price fell by 0.5% to $3350.08 per ounce as of 08:20 GMT (11:20 Kyiv time). US gold futures fell by 0.6% to $3351.70.
The US dollar index rebounded from a more than two-week low, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose.
According to Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at the brokerage firm ActivTrades, gold is under pressure from increased risk appetite, driven by optimism about potential tariff negotiations, and higher-than-expected unemployment claims data, which supports the view that the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates.
"The element of uncertainty still remains... with strong support around $3300, I see potential for gold prices to rise in the event of new outbreaks of volatility," he said.
On Thursday, the European Commission said that reaching a trade agreement with the United States through negotiations was entirely achievable, while EU members voted to approve retaliatory tariffs on 93 billion euros ($109 billion) worth of American goods if negotiations fail.
Data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a three-month low last week, indicating a stable labor market.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump pressured Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates during a tense visit to the US central bank on Thursday, less than a week before the next interest rate-setting meeting, at which policymakers are expected to keep interest rates stable, the publication writes.
Markets are pricing in a potential rate cut in September.
Gold typically performs well during periods of uncertainty and low interest rates.
Spot silver fell 0.5% to $38.90 an ounce, but appeared to be showing a weekly gain of about 1.9%. Platinum lost 0.6% to $1400.02, and palladium lost 0.7% to $1219.20.
Brent oil price reached a weekly high25.07.25, 10:23 • 1760 views