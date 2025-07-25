Gold cheapens amid strengthening dollar and growing trade optimism

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 3644 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 14923 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 15084 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 19092 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 57217 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185795 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 110923 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 168335 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 99926 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 94726 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
1m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceXJuly 25, 12:24 AM • 35747 views
Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNSJuly 25, 12:49 AM • 33077 views
Trump canceled $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting fundingJuly 25, 01:43 AM • 20992 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police06:08 AM • 24517 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 13938 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15059 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 48313 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 68892 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 87174 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185820 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 211320 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 327536 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 409244 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 411592 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 398804 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

Gold cheapens amid strengthening dollar and growing trade optimism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

The price on the spot gold market decreased by 0.5% to $3350.08 per ounce. The strengthening of the US dollar and optimism regarding trade negotiations between the US and the EU are putting pressure on gold prices.

Gold cheapens amid strengthening dollar and growing trade optimism

Gold prices fell on Friday under pressure from a strengthening US dollar and optimism about progress in trade talks between the US and the EU, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The spot gold price fell by 0.5% to $3350.08 per ounce as of 08:20 GMT (11:20 Kyiv time). US gold futures fell by 0.6% to $3351.70.

The US dollar index rebounded from a more than two-week low, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds rose.

According to Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at the brokerage firm ActivTrades, gold is under pressure from increased risk appetite, driven by optimism about potential tariff negotiations, and higher-than-expected unemployment claims data, which supports the view that the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates.

"The element of uncertainty still remains... with strong support around $3300, I see potential for gold prices to rise in the event of new outbreaks of volatility," he said.

On Thursday, the European Commission said that reaching a trade agreement with the United States through negotiations was entirely achievable, while EU members voted to approve retaliatory tariffs on 93 billion euros ($109 billion) worth of American goods if negotiations fail.

Data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a three-month low last week, indicating a stable labor market.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump pressured Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut interest rates during a tense visit to the US central bank on Thursday, less than a week before the next interest rate-setting meeting, at which policymakers are expected to keep interest rates stable, the publication writes.

Markets are pricing in a potential rate cut in September.

Gold typically performs well during periods of uncertainty and low interest rates.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $38.90 an ounce, but appeared to be showing a weekly gain of about 1.9%. Platinum lost 0.6% to $1400.02, and palladium lost 0.7% to $1219.20.

Brent oil price reached a weekly high25.07.25, 10:23 • 1760 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9