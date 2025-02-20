“God's punishment” from Russian volunteers: FPV goggles explode in front of pilots in Russia - source

Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted an operation to "burn out enemy eyes". A series of explosions of goggles for controlling FPV drones occurred in the occupiers' ranks. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.

Details

According to the source of UNN, "a series of explosions of goggles for FPV drones occurred in the occupation forces of the Russian Federation during their use by pilots." Russian propagandists write about dozens of similar cases that occurred in several regions of Russia in the first days of February.

According to sources in the Ukrainian special services, the operation was carried out by specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. It is noted that the goggles handed over to the FPV pilots by Russian volunteers had explosives inside them.

According to those involved in the operation, a large batch of FPV goggles for Russian pilots was purchased to fulfill the task. Ukrainian intelligence specialists additionally equipped them with a remote detonation function. After that, in coordination with the DIU, Russian volunteers sent the "explosive" goggles to the enemy army's UAV units free of charge as charity.

"Now the pilots of FPV drones of the Russian armed forces have begun to receive "GOD'S PUNISHMENT" for the innocent people they killed and the atrocities they commit. Over time, there will be much more such facts, because now "Banderite hideouts" where glasses with a surprise for the Russian occupiers are made are not only in the Ukrainian Carpathians, but also in Russian Siberia," the authors of the operation note.

"Today, the horrors of war are literally taking place right before the eyes of enemy FPV pilots. This is a well-deserved punishment for the war crimes that the Russian occupiers commit against Ukraine every day," the intelligence service said.

Sources in the GUR emphasize that "a long and complex operation to burn out the enemy's eyes continues.