“God's punishment” from Russian volunteers: FPV goggles explode in front of pilots in Russia - source

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31820 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53716 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100640 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59262 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113527 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100220 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112546 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150925 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58496 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107639 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71203 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34760 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60572 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100640 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150925 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141751 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26850 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60572 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133389 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135278 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163647 views
“God's punishment” from Russian volunteers: FPV goggles explode in front of pilots in Russia - source

“God's punishment” from Russian volunteers: FPV goggles explode in front of pilots in Russia - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24185 views

Ukrainian intelligence has organized a large-scale operation to transfer goggles for controlling FPV drones with built-in explosives to the occupiers. Russian volunteers delivered the “special” goggles to enemy UAV units free of charge.

Specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted an operation to "burn out enemy eyes". A series of explosions of goggles for controlling FPV drones occurred in the occupiers' ranks. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.

Details

According to the source of UNN, "a series of explosions of goggles for FPV drones occurred in the occupation forces of the Russian Federation during their use by pilots." Russian propagandists write about dozens of similar cases that occurred in several regions of Russia in the first days of February.

According to sources in the Ukrainian special services, the operation was carried out by specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. It is noted that the goggles handed over to the FPV pilots by Russian volunteers had explosives inside them.

According to those involved in the operation, a large batch of FPV goggles for Russian pilots was purchased to fulfill the task. Ukrainian intelligence specialists additionally equipped them with a remote detonation function. After that, in coordination with the DIU, Russian volunteers sent the "explosive" goggles to the enemy army's UAV units free of charge as charity.

"Now the pilots of FPV drones of the Russian armed forces have begun to receive "GOD'S PUNISHMENT" for the innocent people they killed and the atrocities they commit. Over time, there will be much more such facts, because now "Banderite hideouts" where glasses with a surprise for the Russian occupiers are made are not only in the Ukrainian Carpathians, but also in Russian Siberia," the authors of the operation note.

"Today, the horrors of war are literally taking place right before the eyes of enemy FPV pilots. This is a well-deserved punishment for the war crimes that the Russian occupiers commit against Ukraine every day," the intelligence service said.

Sources in the GUR emphasize that "a long and complex operation to burn out the enemy's eyes continues.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

