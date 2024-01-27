Girl who was in a coma after russian shelling of Kharkiv region on January 17 dies

A 13-year-old girl who was injured as a result of russian shelling in Kharkiv region on January 17 died in hospital. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, a 13-year-old girl who was injured in the russian shelling of the village of Malyi Burluk on January 17 died in hospital today. The enemy struck the village with an airplane bomb wrote the head of the OBA.

He said that during the shelling the child received complex shrapnel wounds and was in a coma for a long time.

Recall

On January 17, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that occupants hit the village council building in the village of Malyi Burluk with an aircraft bomb. Two children were injured : A 10-year-old boy had his leg amputated, and a 13-year-old girl is in hospital with shrapnel wounds to her torso. A woman was also killed.

