Germany will contribute another EUR 50 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

Germany will contribute another EUR 50 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111290 views

Germany will provide an additional €50 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, bringing its total contribution to more than €275 million, the largest contribution to the Fund, which has already accumulated more than €545 million.

As a result of the recovery conference, Germany will make a new contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine in the amount of 50 million euros. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Following the URC 2024 International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Berlin, Germany will make a new contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in the amount of EUR 50 million. This will bring the total amount of the country's contribution to the Fund to more than EUR 275 million. This is the largest contribution by a sponsor to the Fund, which has accumulated more than EUR 545 million to date

- the statement said.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that the funds are being used to purchase energy equipment that Russia is destroying with its regular attacks on our facilities.

According to DW , First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said at the end of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine that Ukraine needs not only to repair the damaged energy infrastructure after Russian strikes, but also to build a new energy system.

Ukraine signs 12 energy agreements at recovery conference12.06.24, 11:24 • 21583 views

Each bomb not only killed people, not only destroyed houses, but also our vision of the future and our economy, it also changed the name of this conference to “the conference on recovery. The main topic and the first priority is the energy issue. We need to repair the energy system and build a new one. We have signed agreements on renewable energy

- Svyrydenko said during a press conference in Berlin.

Ms. Svyrydenko also emphasized that today global agencies are already insuring military risks for companies willing to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is a concrete result.

Svenja Schulze, Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, said that more than 100 agreements were signed at the conference, including partnerships between municipalities and investments in training qualified personnel.

More funds are needed to restore energy: Gosenergonadzor explained the increase in light tariffs10.06.24, 15:15 • 21799 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

