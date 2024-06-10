More funds are needed to restore energy: Gosenergonadzor explained the increase in light tariffs

Against the background of the latest massive strikes of the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure, Ukraine needs significant funds to repair equipment on the eve of the winter season. The increase in tariffs will increase the budget and, accordingly, the volume of restoration work. This was stated by the chairman of Gosenergonadzor Ruslan Slobodyan on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The head of the state energy supervision service noted that the situation in the Ukrainian energy system is difficult, because the volume of destruction is too large. Therefore, repairs require a significant financial resource.

According to him, international aid funds are attracted for restoration, in particular through the Energy Support Fund. The fund has accumulated more than 490 million euros, some of which have already been used for the restoration of energy facilities. In addition, the government has allocated funds for the restoration of state-owned generation facilities.

However, the scale of destruction is significant, and the state budget funds are actually used in full to finance expenses related to military operations. Therefore, it was decided to raise the tariff for the population.

Slobodyan stressed that the government did everything, or the increase was not too burdensome for consumers. The corresponding calculations took a long time, and various options were considered. According to him, the new tariff is a compromise solution.

This is the minimum level that allows you to attract additional financial resources in order to have time to repair as many energy facilities as possible by the beginning of the autumn-winter period - - accents in chairman of Gosenergonadzor.

Slobodyan also noted that the scale of blackouts directly depends on how many power facilities can be restored before the beginning of the autumn-winter period.

He stressed that as a result of the last six missile and drone strikes carried out by the enemy on the energy infrastructure, more than one billion euros were damaged.

And this amount is still growing in accordance with how the analysis of rubble at the destroyed Objects continues.

The Financial Times, citing its own sources, stated that until Winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity due to significant damage to the power grid as a result of enemy attacks.