More funds are needed to restore energy: Gosenergonadzor explained the increase in light tariffs

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 30424 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134136 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139488 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230119 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168727 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162223 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146988 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215193 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 63835 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 35393 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 38625 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103302 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 92393 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230119 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215193 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201957 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228187 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215621 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 92393 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103302 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156678 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159386 views
Actual
More funds are needed to restore energy: Gosenergonadzor explained the increase in light tariffs

More funds are needed to restore energy: Gosenergonadzor explained the increase in light tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21800 views

Ukraine needs significant funds to repair the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes before winter sets in, so tariffs were raised to increase the budget for restoration work and repair as many facilities as possible in a timely manner.

Against the background of the latest massive strikes of the Russian Federation on energy infrastructure, Ukraine needs significant funds to repair equipment on the eve of the winter season. The increase in tariffs will increase the budget and, accordingly, the volume of restoration work. This was stated  by the chairman of Gosenergonadzor Ruslan Slobodyan on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details 

The head of the state energy supervision service noted that the situation in the Ukrainian energy system is difficult, because the volume of destruction is too large. Therefore, repairs require a significant financial resource.

According to him, international aid funds are attracted for restoration, in particular through the Energy Support Fund. The fund has accumulated more than 490 million euros, some of which have already been used for the restoration of energy facilities. In addition, the government has allocated funds for the restoration of state-owned generation facilities.

The duration of power outages should be leveled: the adviser to the prime minister told how10.06.24, 10:18 • 20237 views

However, the scale of destruction is significant, and the state budget funds are actually used in full to finance expenses related to military operations. Therefore, it was decided to raise the tariff for the population.

Slobodyan stressed that the government did everything, or the increase was not too burdensome for consumers. The corresponding calculations took a long time, and various options were considered. According to him, the new tariff is a compromise solution.

This is the minimum level that allows you to attract additional financial resources in order to have time to repair as many energy facilities as possible by the beginning of the autumn-winter period

- - accents in chairman of Gosenergonadzor.

Addition

Slobodyan also noted that the scale of blackouts directly depends on how many power facilities can be restored before the beginning of the autumn-winter period. 

He stressed that as a result of the last six missile and drone strikes carried out by the enemy on the energy infrastructure, more than one billion euros were damaged.

And this amount is still growing in accordance with how the analysis of rubble at the destroyed Objects continues.

When is it better to turn on powerful electrical appliances to save electricity: told in YASNO07.06.24, 15:15 • 13841 view

Recall

The Financial Times, citing its own sources, stated that until Winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity due to significant damage to the power grid as a result of enemy attacks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
financial-timesFinancial Times
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising