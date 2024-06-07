When is it better to turn on powerful electrical appliances to save electricity: told in YASNO

The YASNO energy company said that it is better to turn on powerful electrical appliances in the daytime, because it is at this time that the shortage of electricity is covered by generation from solar power plants. This is reported by UNN.

If possible, turn on powerful appliances during daytime hours when you have the lights on schedule. It is during daytime hours that the shortage of electricity is covered by generation from solar power plants and imports, the level of which is higher than at night - they tell us in YASNO.

The company recalled that earlier they called for reducing consumption during peak evening hours and moving household chores to the night. However, after the last massive attacks, the situation has changed.

Power engineers say that two NPP power units are currently under scheduled repair, one of which should be connected to the system in the near future. The line that imported electricity from Slovakia is also under repair, so restrictions apply throughout the day — both day and night. however, YASNO recommends that you do laundry and charge your devices during daytime hours if possible.

