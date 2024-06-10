The duration of power outages should be leveled: the adviser to the prime minister told how

On June 24, the decree on fair distribution of electricity consumption limits will start working . The amount of electricity that goes to critical infrastructure will be deducted from the available electricity, and new limits will be imposed on each region. This was stated by adviser to the prime minister Yuriy Boyko on Monday on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, reports UNN.

Adviser to the prime minister told how it was possible to avoid power outages over the weekend.

"The nuclear power unit, which was smeared two weeks earlier, was taken out of repair. This added 1,000 MW to the system. This is a very significant figure, which helped to avoid restrictions altogether for the weekend," Boyko said.

However, according to him, last night Ukrenergo had to attract emergency assistance from neighbors within one hour in order not to apply restriction schedules.

On weekdays, traditionally, the load in the power system increases by 10-12 percent due to the beginning of the working week. Therefore, today, on June 10, there may be restrictions on the supply of electricity.

Commenting on the changes that will start working from June 24 with the start of the decree on fair distribution of limits, Boyko pointed out that the duration of blackouts should be leveled due to the fact that they plan to take away the amount of electricity for critical infrastructure.

We will deduct from the available electricity in Ukraine the amount of electricity that is needed to be supplied to critical infrastructure facilities . relatively speaking, now it will not be 80% for each region, but, for example, 70%, but they will be brought to each region. so the duration of the plus or minus shutdown should be aligned - told Boyko.

Addition

The government , during a meeting on May 24 , approved a resolutionthat obliges regional power companies to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of power outages for consumers.

On June 10, Ukraine will apply power outage schedules for industrial and domestic consumers from 16:00 to 22:00.