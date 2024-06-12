Ukraine signs 12 energy agreements at recovery conference

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47968 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136131 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141381 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147325 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216736 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52182 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34211 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46620 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105837 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101398 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233268 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216736 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203392 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229570 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216909 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101398 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105837 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157325 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156149 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159979 views
Actual
Ukraine signs 12 energy agreements at recovery conference

Ukraine signs 12 energy agreements at recovery conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21579 views

At an international conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin, 12 agreements are signed with partners to develop and restore generation and grids, focusing on energy efficiency, renewables, decentralized production, and restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks.

During the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine URC 2024 in Berlin, 12 cooperation agreements with partners were signed under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy to develop and restore generation and networks, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

It is noted that a number of important cooperation agreements have been concluded with financial institutions and energy companies.

The key goal, as noted, is to develop generation and networks, which is extremely important for the restoration of energy facilities after Russian attacks. 

Among the agreements signed are:

  • Memorandum of Understanding  with Siemens Energy AG, important for the implementation of energy efficient technologies, decentralized electricity production, and increased use of renewable energy sources; 
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, which is important for Ukrnafta's development of new projects for combined heat and power generation based on combined cycle turbine technology. This will make it possible to provide cities with heat and light in the face of Russian attacks; 
  • Memorandum of Cooperation between PJSC Ukrnafta and Deutsche Bank AG, important for financing the development of gas and combined cycle power plants for heat and power generation; 
  • Memorandum with GE Vernova, which offers solutions for the development of smart grids, in particular in Kharkiv and Ternopil regions; 
  • Memorandum of Understanding on the transition to renewable energy sources with GOLDBECK SOLAR Investment GmbH, which provides for the development of 500 MW  of solar panels; 
  • Memorandum on the transition to renewable energy sources with NOTUS Energy Invest Ukraine GmbH, which provides for the development of 120 MW of wind generation; 
  • Memorandum with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and Naftogaz, important for the operation of underground gas storage facilities with a focus on decarbonization;
  • Joint declaration with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, important in the transition to green energy and ensuring the stability of the Ukrainian energy sector; 
  • Memorandum of Understanding with Voith Hydro on the construction of new hydroelectric power plants by Ukrhydroproject PJSC and reconstruction of destroyed ones, as well as their maintenance; 
  • Memorandum of Understanding with the Swedish Development Financial Institution, important for decentralization of the energy sector, including the use of biomass-based gas and steam turbines;
  • Memorandum on the establishment of the Norwegian-Ukrainian energy partnership; 
  • An agreement on the provision of financial support to Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Germany (through the KfW credit institution) in the amount of EUR 30.4 million.

Ukraine presented 95 investment projects at the reconstruction conference11.06.24, 17:21 • 107911 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

Contact us about advertising