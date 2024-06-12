Ukraine signs 12 energy agreements at recovery conference

During the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine URC 2024 in Berlin, 12 cooperation agreements with partners were signed under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy to develop and restore generation and networks, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

It is noted that a number of important cooperation agreements have been concluded with financial institutions and energy companies.

The key goal, as noted, is to develop generation and networks, which is extremely important for the restoration of energy facilities after Russian attacks.

Among the agreements signed are:

Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens Energy AG, important for the implementation of energy efficient technologies, decentralized electricity production, and increased use of renewable energy sources;

Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, which is important for Ukrnafta's development of new projects for combined heat and power generation based on combined cycle turbine technology. This will make it possible to provide cities with heat and light in the face of Russian attacks;

Memorandum of Cooperation between PJSC Ukrnafta and Deutsche Bank AG, important for financing the development of gas and combined cycle power plants for heat and power generation;

Memorandum with GE Vernova, which offers solutions for the development of smart grids, in particular in Kharkiv and Ternopil regions;

Memorandum of Understanding on the transition to renewable energy sources with GOLDBECK SOLAR Investment GmbH, which provides for the development of 500 MW of solar panels;

Memorandum on the transition to renewable energy sources with NOTUS Energy Invest Ukraine GmbH, which provides for the development of 120 MW of wind generation;

Memorandum with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and Naftogaz, important for the operation of underground gas storage facilities with a focus on decarbonization;

Joint declaration with the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, important in the transition to green energy and ensuring the stability of the Ukrainian energy sector;

Memorandum of Understanding with Voith Hydro on the construction of new hydroelectric power plants by Ukrhydroproject PJSC and reconstruction of destroyed ones, as well as their maintenance;

Memorandum of Understanding with the Swedish Development Financial Institution, important for decentralization of the energy sector, including the use of biomass-based gas and steam turbines;

Memorandum on the establishment of the Norwegian-Ukrainian energy partnership;



An agreement on the provision of financial support to Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Germany (through the KfW credit institution) in the amount of EUR 30.4 million.



