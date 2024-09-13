ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Germany raises fighter jets over Russian planes over the Baltic

Germany raises fighter jets over Russian planes over the Baltic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19282 views

The German Air Force scrambles Eurofighter jets to intercept Russian Tu-142s and Su-30s over the Baltic Sea. The Russian planes did not report their flight plan and turned off their transponders.

Germany has been flying fighter jets over the Baltic Sea today because of Russian military aircraft . This was reported by the German Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, September 13, Russian Air Force Tu-142s and Su-30s were spotted over the Baltic Sea. They did not report their flight plan and turned off their transponder.

German Eurofighter jets from Laage air base near Rostock and Lielvardi airfield in Latvia were alerted to intercept them. They were escorting Russian aircraft over the Baltic.

- the German military summarized. 

Recall

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur emphasized the need to strengthen the air defense of NATO countries bordering Russia.

