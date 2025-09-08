$41.350.00
Germany is forming a strategic reserve of canned goods in case of war with Russia – WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Germany plans to change the procedure for forming state food reserves, creating strategic stockpiles of canned goods. This is due to the threat of a possible attack from Russia and other crisis situations.

Germany is forming a strategic reserve of canned goods in case of war with Russia – WP

The German government plans to change the procedure for forming the state reserve of food in case of emergencies and due to the threat of a possible attack from Russia. They want to create strategic reserves of canned goods. This is reported by The Washington Post, analyzing the plan for preparing strategic food reserves, which was recently proposed by German Minister of Agriculture Alois Rainer, UNN reports.

Details

As the publication reports, although Germany does not want to fight with the Russian Federation, total preparation for such a scenario, which envisages the beginning of the war in 2029, is already underway.

It is noted that special attention is paid to canned ravioli and lentils, which can be quickly prepared in an emergency. German Minister of Food and Agriculture Alois Rainer proposed allocating $105 million for the initiative. Logistics will be provided by large grocery chains.

Currently, we are in such a political situation in the security context that forces all of us to think. For me, it is important that in addition to ensuring defense production, great attention is paid to ensuring food security

- Rainer stated.

However, his proposals are already facing criticism due to potential logistical difficulties in replenishing supplies, as well as the limited shelf life of such food.

"The minister emphasized that this reserve is necessary not only in case of war, but also in other crisis situations, such as natural disasters or an accident at a nuclear power plant. However, the threat of a Russian attack on Europe remains the main concern of German politicians and the public," The Washington Post writes.

Recall

Germany plans to invest 10 billion euros in modernizing civil defense systems by 2029. The program provides for the installation of new sirens, the creation of shelters, and the training of rescue services. It is noted that these plans appeared against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions, as well as threats of extremism and so-called hybrid attacks, which may include, for example, attacks on the power grid and disinformation campaigns.

In Germany, schools will prepare for the possibility of war: the media revealed the details07.04.25, 14:40 • 9259 views

Vita Zelenetska

