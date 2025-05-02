$41.590.12
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 12106 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 57396 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 129531 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 114845 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 125004 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 125881 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 310646 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158948 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172340 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226684 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Germany extradited a man suspected of human trafficking to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

A 55-year-old resident of the Zhytomyr region, who is suspected of human trafficking, extortion and fraud, was extradited from Germany. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Germany extradited a man suspected of human trafficking to Ukraine

A 55-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region, suspected of human trafficking, extortion and fraud, has been extradited from Germany to Ukraine. This was reported by the police of Zhytomyr region, writes UNN.

Details

For several years, a 55-year-old resident of Chernyakhiv community was hiding from the investigation abroad. At the initiative of law enforcement officers of Zhytomyr region and with the assistance of colleagues from the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine, the man was detained and extradited to Ukraine

- the police said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers have collected evidence of the involvement of the defendant in human trafficking, extortion and fraud committed during 2020-2021.

During the pre-trial investigation, the man "disappeared": he stopped appearing at his place of residence, changed his circle of acquaintances and contact numbers, and avoided meeting with police officers in every possible way. Therefore, in 2023, he was notified in absentia of suspicion of committing crimes and declared wanted - the police said.

The police also said that officers of Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 1, together with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the region, conducted a series of operational measures. They managed to establish that two years ago the man left with his family abroad.

The suspect settled in one of the cities of the Federal Republic of Germany

- the police said.

After that, at the initiative of Ukrainian law enforcement officers, the man was detained by German police officers and extradited to Ukraine. At the court hearing, the defendant was remanded in custody.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out under Part 2 of Article 149 (human trafficking), Part 2 of Article 189 (extortion) and Part 2 of Article 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The man faces up to 12 years in prison.

Addition

A taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl near Kyiv. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Germany
Ukraine
