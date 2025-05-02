Germany extradited a man suspected of human trafficking to Ukraine

A 55-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region, suspected of human trafficking, extortion and fraud, has been extradited from Germany to Ukraine. This was reported by the police of Zhytomyr region, writes UNN.

Details

For several years, a 55-year-old resident of Chernyakhiv community was hiding from the investigation abroad. At the initiative of law enforcement officers of Zhytomyr region and with the assistance of colleagues from the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine, the man was detained and extradited to Ukraine - the police said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers have collected evidence of the involvement of the defendant in human trafficking, extortion and fraud committed during 2020-2021.

During the pre-trial investigation, the man "disappeared": he stopped appearing at his place of residence, changed his circle of acquaintances and contact numbers, and avoided meeting with police officers in every possible way. Therefore, in 2023, he was notified in absentia of suspicion of committing crimes and declared wanted - the police said.

The police also said that officers of Zhytomyr District Police Department No. 1, together with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in the region, conducted a series of operational measures. They managed to establish that two years ago the man left with his family abroad.

The suspect settled in one of the cities of the Federal Republic of Germany - the police said.

After that, at the initiative of Ukrainian law enforcement officers, the man was detained by German police officers and extradited to Ukraine. At the court hearing, the defendant was remanded in custody.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out under Part 2 of Article 149 (human trafficking), Part 2 of Article 189 (extortion) and Part 2 of Article 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The man faces up to 12 years in prison.

Addition

A taxi driver tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl near Kyiv. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention without the right to bail.