Germany calls on Europe to step up support for Ukraine after changes in Trump's statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Europe should step up support for Ukraine. This came after comments by US President Donald Trump in support of Kyiv in regaining territories.

Germany calls on Europe to step up support for Ukraine after changes in Trump's statements

Europe must "grow up" and increase support for Ukraine after US President Donald Trump's comments in support of Kyiv in returning all its territories from Russian control, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Wadephul said on German radio station Deutschlandfunk that Trump realized that his own efforts had failed to convince Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's statements on Truth Social marked a sharp and significant change in the rhetoric of the American leader, who just last month rolled out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska, the publication notes.

Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric24.09.25, 13:07 • 6156 views

"But it was not immediately clear whether Trump would back up his words with a change in US policy, which could leave Europe with the burden of meeting more of Ukraine's needs with weapons and funding, as Washington's role diminishes," the publication says.

Europeans have repeatedly said that "we really need to grow up... We need to become more sovereign," Wadephul said.

"That's why we need to see what we ourselves can achieve. We can achieve much more; not all European states have fulfilled their promises to Ukraine. We need to see what other financial and military capabilities we have," Wadephul pointed out.

Trump's comments were useful for both Ukraine and Europe, Wadephul said, as the president "really has to admit that his significant efforts with Putin have so far been unsuccessful." However, he warned that it would not be easy for Europe to step up its security efforts.

Two officials, who wished to remain anonymous, also warned that Trump may be signaling that Europe must now help Ukraine.

"He seems to be saying goodbye, doesn't he? But tomorrow everything can change. In any case: the cards are clear for us. We know what we should do," said one Western European official.

A senior Eastern European diplomat said Trump's comments on Ukraine were aimed at signaling a change in position and showing "that he is starting to distance himself, sending a signal that this is a matter for Europe."

Trump shifts responsibility for war in Ukraine to Europe and NATO - The Telegraph24.09.25, 13:22 • 1666 views

Julia Shramko

