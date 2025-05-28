$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations for the first time in many years - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Friedrich Merz said that Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations at the end of the year. Zelenskyy and Merz discussed defense support, weapons production and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations for the first time in many years - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that for the first time in many years, Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations. They are scheduled for the end of the year, Merz said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, reports UNN.

At the end of this year, for the first time in many years, we will hold German-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations 

- said Merz.

The Chancellor also added that the war has brought Ukraine and Germany closer, both at the level of societies and at the level of governments.

The war has changed relations between Ukraine and Germany. We have become closer at the level of our societies, but also at the level of governments. Almost all ministers of the federal government work closely with their Ukrainian counterparts. And we will expand this cooperation

Addition

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin, the topics of negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
