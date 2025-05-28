Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations for the first time in many years - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that for the first time in many years, Germany and Ukraine will hold intergovernmental consultations. They are scheduled for the end of the year, Merz said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, reports UNN.

At the end of this year, for the first time in many years, we will hold German-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations - said Merz.

The Chancellor also added that the war has brought Ukraine and Germany closer, both at the level of societies and at the level of governments.

The war has changed relations between Ukraine and Germany. We have become closer at the level of our societies, but also at the level of governments. Almost all ministers of the federal government work closely with their Ukrainian counterparts. And we will expand this cooperation

Addition

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin, the topics of negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against Russia.