German intelligence recognized the AfD party as extremist organization

Germany's domestic intelligence agency said on Friday it has designated the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a confirmed "right-wing extremist organization", dpa reports, writes UNN.

The German agency, called the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), said there is now concrete evidence that the anti-immigrant party, founded in 2013, is making efforts that threaten Germany's democratic order.

"The prevailing party understanding of people based on ethnicity and origin is incompatible with the free democratic basic order," the agency said.

Statements and positions of the party and leading representatives of the AfD violate the constitutional principle of inviolability of human dignity, said the agency's vice presidents Sinan Selen and Silke Willems.

AfD, which soared to second place in last year's general election, previously had the status of a "suspected" extremist organization by the agency. The party unsuccessfully challenged the designation in court.

