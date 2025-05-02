German intelligence recognized the AfD party as extremist organization

$41.590.12
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5092 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18705 views

05:30 AM • 18705 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61913 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133645 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118330 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126920 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127026 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314426 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159354 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172722 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14843 views

06:22 AM • 14843 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115850 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213673 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314426 views

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314426 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241480 views
UNN Lite

Actual

German intelligence recognized the AfD party as extremist organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

German domestic intelligence announced that it has recognized the Alternative for Germany party as a confirmed "right-wing extremist organization."

German intelligence recognized the AfD party as extremist organization

Germany's domestic intelligence agency said on Friday it has designated the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a confirmed "right-wing extremist organization", dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

The German agency, called the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), said there is now concrete evidence that the anti-immigrant party, founded in 2013, is making efforts that threaten Germany's democratic order.

"The prevailing party understanding of people based on ethnicity and origin is incompatible with the free democratic basic order," the agency said.

Statements and positions of the party and leading representatives of the AfD violate the constitutional principle of inviolability of human dignity, said the agency's vice presidents Sinan Selen and Silke Willems.

Addition

AfD, which soared to second place in last year's general election, previously had the status of a "suspected" extremist organization by the agency. The party unsuccessfully challenged the designation in court.

In Germany, an associate of an AfD MP is suspected of spying for China29.04.25, 21:36 • 5079 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Germany
