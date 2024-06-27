Generators and shelters: Shmyhal holds meeting with RMA leaders on next school year

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

Generators and shelters: Shmyhal holds meeting with RMA leaders on next school year

Kyiv

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with education officials to discuss preparations for the next school year, including the rehabilitation of educational facilities, provision of shelters, textbooks and school buses, and ensuring safe conditions and barrier-free access.

Generators and shelters: Shmyhal holds meeting with RMA leaders on next school year

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the heads of RMAs to discuss the end of the school year and preparations for the next one. UNN reports with reference to the Prime Minister's statement on Telegram.

Details

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi also joined the meeting. He reported on the restoration of educational institutions, providing them with shelters, providing students with textbooks and school buses. 

In particular, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2024, more than 7.3 thousand schools (58%) are operating in person, with more than 1.7 million students. 2.4 thousand (19%) schools work remotely and 2.8 thousand (22%) work in a mixed mode. 

In turn, Shmyhal reminded that this year the government has allocated UAH 2.5 billion for the improvement of safe conditions in schools. Funds have already been allocated for 50 projects. In total, 10,500 schools have been provided with shelters. More than 5,000 have conditions for organizing education in shelters.

In addition, we are allocating UAH 1 billion this year to purchase school buses.

Currently, educational institutions have more than 12,000 generators. By the end of the school year, approximately 50% of schools could provide the educational process with alternative power sources. The heads of the regions have been instructed to inspect educational institutions to ensure their readiness for the next heating season 

- said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

The meeting also focused on the issue of barrier-free access to educational institutions. We continue to build a comfortable environment for every Ukrainian.

Another important topic of the meeting was the education of Ukrainian children abroad. The Prime Minister emphasized that children abroad should be given every opportunity to study the Ukrainian curriculum and maintain ties with their homeland.

The ministries, for their part, should work out proposals on each issue and submit relevant decisions to the government following the meeting

- Denys Shmyhal summarized. 

Addendum

In addition, the meeting heard from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. He reported on ensuring safe conditions for students in educational institutions.

In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed problematic issues and solutions needed to ensure a safe educational process.

Recall

Ukraine plans to move the start of school classes to 10 a.m. and extend winter breaks to reduce energy consumption during peak periods.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
