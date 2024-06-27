Generators and shelters: Shmyhal holds meeting with RMA leaders on next school year
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with education officials to discuss preparations for the next school year, including the rehabilitation of educational facilities, provision of shelters, textbooks and school buses, and ensuring safe conditions and barrier-free access.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with the heads of RMAs to discuss the end of the school year and preparations for the next one. UNN reports with reference to the Prime Minister's statement on Telegram.
Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi also joined the meeting. He reported on the restoration of educational institutions, providing them with shelters, providing students with textbooks and school buses.
In particular, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2024, more than 7.3 thousand schools (58%) are operating in person, with more than 1.7 million students. 2.4 thousand (19%) schools work remotely and 2.8 thousand (22%) work in a mixed mode.
In turn, Shmyhal reminded that this year the government has allocated UAH 2.5 billion for the improvement of safe conditions in schools. Funds have already been allocated for 50 projects. In total, 10,500 schools have been provided with shelters. More than 5,000 have conditions for organizing education in shelters.
In addition, we are allocating UAH 1 billion this year to purchase school buses.
Currently, educational institutions have more than 12,000 generators. By the end of the school year, approximately 50% of schools could provide the educational process with alternative power sources. The heads of the regions have been instructed to inspect educational institutions to ensure their readiness for the next heating season
The meeting also focused on the issue of barrier-free access to educational institutions. We continue to build a comfortable environment for every Ukrainian.
Another important topic of the meeting was the education of Ukrainian children abroad. The Prime Minister emphasized that children abroad should be given every opportunity to study the Ukrainian curriculum and maintain ties with their homeland.
The ministries, for their part, should work out proposals on each issue and submit relevant decisions to the government following the meeting
In addition, the meeting heard from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. He reported on ensuring safe conditions for students in educational institutions.
In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed problematic issues and solutions needed to ensure a safe educational process.
Ukraine plans to move the start of school classes to 10 a.m. and extend winter breaks to reduce energy consumption during peak periods.
