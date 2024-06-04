The Cabinet of ministers allocated UAH 2.19 billion for the repair and construction of shelters in 50 schools in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the distribution of subventions in the amount of UAH 2.19 billion from the state budget to local budgets for the repair and construction of shelters in schools. This was stated in the Ministry of Education reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of education and science explains that we are talking about applications selected through the DREAM system. the commission of the Ministry of education and science, in accordance with the criteria defined by the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers of Ukraine and the recommendations of the RMA, selected projects that will receive funding.

These are 50 projects for the repair and construction of shelters mainly in 8 frontline and border regions with Russia. The total cost of these projects is UAH 2.19 billion - explain in the Ministry of Education.

The list of communities and the amount of distributed subventions can be found at .

This year, regions will receive UAH 2.5 billion to build shelters in schools

Addition

Also, additional recruitment of shelter projects from individual areas continues. The results are expected to be published by June 7.

In addition, according to the decree, communities must provide monthly information on the use of funds and upload photos of objects to the DREAM platform. The Ministry of education and science explained that thanks to this, everyone can get acquainted with projects, status and estimates.

Communities that have not received funds for the development of safe educational spaces under the subvention have the opportunity to raise funds from other sources, for example, from international partners. To do this, communities must create their own profile in the DREAM ecosystem, add their own projects, and follow announcements about the possibility of financial support - summed up in the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, 337 shelters have been built or equipped in Ukraine with a total cost of UAH 384.8 million, including 13 new, 283 overhauled, 6 reconstructed and 27 modular shelters in educational, medical, cultural, residential and administrative buildings.