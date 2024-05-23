The Ministry of Education is looking for trainers for teachers who will teach “Defense of Ukraine” in schools under a new program

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39590 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100605 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143879 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243873 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222160 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110185 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35230 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48640 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84545 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243873 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208500 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221410 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39590 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25110 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30426 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112512 views
The Ministry of Education is looking for trainers for teachers who will teach “Defense of Ukraine” in schools under a new program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13110 views

Ukraine is changing the “Defense of Ukraine” curriculum for high school students, looking for professionals to train teachers on topics such as national security, military management, and countering information threats. Trainings are scheduled to take place in Kyiv in June, and equipment will be purchased to ensure effective lessons, including simulators and drones.

Ukraine has changed the program of the subject "Defense of Ukraine" for high school students. Currently, the Ministry of Education and Science is looking for volunteers to become trainers for teachers of this discipline. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Education Oksen Lisovyi, reports UNN.

Details

We have thoroughly changed the curriculum of the discipline and will soon start purchasing the necessary equipment for effective teaching. But another crucial point is the professional development of teachers.  At this stage, we invite specialists who will undergo appropriate training and become trainers for teachers from all over Ukraine to participate

- Lisovoy said. 

Who can become a trainer:

  • teachers of the subject “Defense of Ukraine” and related subjects;
  • instructors of civil defense centers;
  • demobilized defenders of Ukraine;
  • professionals who actively work with young people. 

According to the minister, the program for training future trainers covers the following topics: interactive teaching methods, basics of national security, military management, and countering information threats.

Ukraine wants to introduce basic general military training in schools and vocational schools. The Verkhovna Rada will consider a bill22.04.24, 21:45 • 25311 views

The training will take place on June 10-14 in Kyiv. Accommodation, transfer and meals will be provided. After the training, the trainers will receive certificates and will work with the teachers of "Defense of Ukraine" in their communities or regions. Funds for their professional development are included in the state subvention 

- the Minister emphasized. 

You can learn more about the initiative and apply for coaching here. Registration is open until June 4

Addendum

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, it is impossible to teach children well without training teachers, so they are currently actively looking for trainers for teachers. 

According to him, the Ministry of Education and Science developed the program for trainers together with the military and civil society organizations. In particular, the Azov military, the largest OSINT agency in Ukraine, Molfar, and one of the largest UAV operator training projects in Ukraine, Victory Drones.

In parallel with training trainers and then teachers, we purchase equipment for lessons in schools - from shooting simulators and training drones to first aid kits and medical mannequins. The lessons of the "Defense of Ukraine" program must meet modern challenges and technological requirements

- emphasized Fedorov.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the introduction of initial general military training instead of pre-conscription training, which will be carried out through the subject "Defense of Ukraine" in educational institutions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

