The Ministry of Education is looking for trainers for teachers who will teach “Defense of Ukraine” in schools under a new program

Ukraine has changed the program of the subject "Defense of Ukraine" for high school students. Currently, the Ministry of Education and Science is looking for volunteers to become trainers for teachers of this discipline. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Education Oksen Lisovyi, reports UNN.

Details

We have thoroughly changed the curriculum of the discipline and will soon start purchasing the necessary equipment for effective teaching. But another crucial point is the professional development of teachers. At this stage, we invite specialists who will undergo appropriate training and become trainers for teachers from all over Ukraine to participate - Lisovoy said.

Who can become a trainer:

teachers of the subject “Defense of Ukraine” and related subjects;

instructors of civil defense centers;



demobilized defenders of Ukraine;



professionals who actively work with young people.



According to the minister, the program for training future trainers covers the following topics: interactive teaching methods, basics of national security, military management, and countering information threats.

The training will take place on June 10-14 in Kyiv. Accommodation, transfer and meals will be provided. After the training, the trainers will receive certificates and will work with the teachers of "Defense of Ukraine" in their communities or regions. Funds for their professional development are included in the state subvention - the Minister emphasized.

You can learn more about the initiative and apply for coaching here. Registration is open until June 4

Addendum

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, it is impossible to teach children well without training teachers, so they are currently actively looking for trainers for teachers.

According to him, the Ministry of Education and Science developed the program for trainers together with the military and civil society organizations. In particular, the Azov military, the largest OSINT agency in Ukraine, Molfar, and one of the largest UAV operator training projects in Ukraine, Victory Drones.

In parallel with training trainers and then teachers, we purchase equipment for lessons in schools - from shooting simulators and training drones to first aid kits and medical mannequins. The lessons of the "Defense of Ukraine" program must meet modern challenges and technological requirements - emphasized Fedorov.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the introduction of initial general military training instead of pre-conscription training, which will be carried out through the subject "Defense of Ukraine" in educational institutions.