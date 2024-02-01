General Staff: the losses of the Russian occupiers exceeded 386 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 386,230 people, 6322 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/01/24 were approximately:

- personnel - about 386,230 (+1000) people,

- tanks - 6322 (+12),

- armored combat vehicles - 11773 (+16),

- artillery systems - 9228 (+33),

- RSVP - 976 (+2),

- air defense systems - 663 (+0),

- airplanes - 332 (+0),

- helicopters - 324 (+0),

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7136 (+36),

- cruise missiles - 1847 (+1),

- ships/boats - 23 (+0),

- submarines - 1 (+0),

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12267 (+36),

- special equipment - 1462 (+10).

