General Staff: losses of Russian occupiers exceeded 385,000

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 385,230 people, 6,310 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/31/24 were approximately:

- personnel - about 385,230 (+1090) people,

- tanks - 6310 (+10),

- armored combat vehicles - 11757 (+32),

- artillery systems - 9195 (+51),

- RSVP - 974 (+2),

- air defense systems - 663 (+0),

- airplanes - 332 (+0),

- helicopters - 324 (+0),

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7100 (+16),

- cruise missiles - 1846 (+0),

- ships/boats - 23 (+0),

- submarines - 1 (+0),

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12231 (+40),

- special equipment - 1452 (+4).

