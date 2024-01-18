ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 373 thousand

General Staff: the number of liquidated occupants exceeded 373 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25183 views

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost about 373,600 personnel, 6,147 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 373,600 people, 6147 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to January 18, 2024 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 373,600 (+780) people,
  • tanks - 6147 (+21) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 11410 (+38) units,
  • artillery systems - 8835 (+24) units,
  • MLRS - 966 (+2) units,
  • Air defense systems - 653 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 331 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6925 (+41) units,
  • cruise missiles - 1818 (+1) units,
  • ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11794 (+39) units,
  • special equipment - 1380 (+13) units.

