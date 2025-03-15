General Staff on the situation at the front: 81 combat engagements, the hottest – in the Pokrovsk direction
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, 81 combat engagements took place, the most – 21 – in the Pokrovsk direction. The Defense Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the east and south.
At this time, there were 81 combat engagements. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, and in the Kursk direction - 11 combat engagements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.
In the Kharkiv direction, there were four combat engagements near Vovchansk, and one battle is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to break through our defenses in the area of Zahryzove, and a combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Ivanivka, Yampolivka and Hryhorivka during the day. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.
Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Siversk direction, in the area of Verkhnokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attempt by the enemy to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy assault actions in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, and four battles are ongoing to this time.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 20 enemy attacks, and one battle is still ongoing.
Bahatyr, Serhiivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Novooleksandrivka and Nova Poltavka were hit by KAB air strikes.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Rozlyv. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Huliaipil direction, the invader, with the support of assault aircraft, is attacking in the area of Novopil. The enemy also fired unguided air missiles at Huliaipole.
The Russian military made four unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of our units in the Prydniprovsky direction, suffering losses.
In the Kursk direction, there have been 11 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and also carried out 150 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.
There are no significant changes in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.
