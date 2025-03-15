General Staff on the situation at the front: 81 combat engagements, the hottest – in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
General Staff on the situation at the front: 81 combat engagements, the hottest – in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20130 views

During the day, 81 combat engagements took place, the most – 21 – in the Pokrovsk direction. The Defense Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the east and south.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 81 combat engagements, the hottest – in the Pokrovsk direction

At this time, there were 81 combat engagements. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, and in the Kursk direction - 11 combat engagements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, there were four combat engagements near Vovchansk, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to break through our defenses in the area of Zahryzove, and a combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Ivanivka, Yampolivka and Hryhorivka during the day. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Siversk direction, in the area of Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attempt by the enemy to advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy assault actions in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, and four battles are ongoing to this time.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 20 enemy attacks, and one battle is still ongoing.

Bahatyr, Serhiivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Novooleksandrivka and Nova Poltavka were hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Rozlyv. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the invader, with the support of assault aircraft, is attacking in the area of Novopil. The enemy also fired unguided air missiles at Huliaipole.

The Russian military made four unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of our units in the Prydniprovsky direction, suffering losses.

In the Kursk direction, there have been 11 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 21 air strikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and also carried out 150 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

There are no significant changes in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.

AFU: enemy losses increased by 1180 soldiers, 2 tanks and 15 BBMs15.03.25, 07:28 • 18367 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
